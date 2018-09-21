You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Saturday Night Live’ to Receive BAFTA’s Special Award

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lorne Michaels - Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series on behalf of 'Saturday Night Live'70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York.

“SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand.

One of BAFTA’s highest honors, the Special Award is reserved for exceptional achievement in film, games or television. Past recipients include “Downton Abbey,” the team behind “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and the “Harry Potter” film franchise.

“We are delighted that ‘Saturday Night Live’ is receiving the BAFTA Special Award. This is a fantastic achievement for a show synonymous with New York and we are honored to be presenting it in this city to celebrate the huge talents that have influenced and inspired countless people across the world,” said chair of BAFTA New York Arianna Bocco.

“’Saturday Night Live’ has discovered, nurtured and celebrated generations of comedy talents. It has also brought the very best of British talent to a global audience.  We are delighted to be presenting this hugely popular show with a Special Award,” said BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry.

The BAFTA recognition comes on the heels of the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by “SNL’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che, in which the NBC mainstay earned the Emmy for variety sketch series. That win brought the total number of Emmys received by “SNL” since its 1975 debut to 72, an Emmy record for any program.

BAFTA will make highlights of the event available for viewing via its website and social media platforms.

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1'

    Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1' Like a First-Season Debut

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • Lorne Michaels - Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

    'Saturday Night Live' to Receive BAFTA's Special Award

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1734

    Alec Baldwin Will Return to Play Donald Trump on 'SNL'

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • Movistar + Has a Very Good

    Movistar + Has a Very Good Year for Scripted Productions

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • Movistar + Expands Its Global Reach

    Movistar + Expands Its International Reach

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • China Readies Law Restricting Foreign Television

    China Readies Law Restricting Foreign Television Content

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

  • Saban Community Clinic Dinner Gala

    Ted Sarandos Wants a 'Love, American Style' Reboot for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    BAFTA will fete NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with its Special Award at an Oct. 4 event in New York. “SNL” and its creator, Lorne Michaels, will be honored at an event hosted in partnership with Cadillac at DUMBO House in New York. Past and present cast and crew members are expected to be on hand. One […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad