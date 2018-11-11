Liev Schreiber Uses ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue to Thank Americans for Record Voter Turnout

Liev Schreiber used his “Saturday Night Live” monologue time to get political — but not in a partisan way.

Hosting the Nov. 10 episode of the NBC late night sketch comedy series, the “Ray Donovan” star pointed out that being funny “has just never really been my thing” and said attempts were mostly relegated to “trying to talk to girls in college.” So rather than try to make too many jokes, he decided to talk about the midterm elections.

“Before we ramp up the rhetoric again, can we just revel in the fact that over 100 million people got off their butts and voted?” he said, clapping. “That’s the highest voter turnout for a midterm election in the history of this country.

“So regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on — whether you feel like you won or you lost — what that number says to me is that we showed up. We showed up because we care about our children and we care about our country.”

Schreiber ended his solo time on the “SNL” stage by thanking everyone “from the bottom of my heart” for showing up.

Watch Schreiber’s “SNL” monologue below:

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.