‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns to ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to Talk Voter Fraud, Facebook and Nancy Pelosi

The midterm elections were held two weeks ago, and as votes are still being counted in some parts of the country, voter fraud is still a hot topic. “Saturday Night Live” got in on the discussion with its Nov. 17 episode cold open that saw Kate McKinnon return to “The Ingraham Angle” desk as Laura Ingraham. But the sketch hardly stopped there — also taking shots at Facebook, Nancy Pelosi and the Vape God, who Kinnon as Ingraham pointed out was “a real person I had on my show.”

McKinnon as Ingraham started the sketch by claiming rampant voter fraud “allowed Democrats to literally steal the election.”

“Some have claimed that suburban women revolted against the Republican party, but doesn’t it feel more true that all hispanics voted twice? You can’t dismiss that idea simply because it isn’t true and sounds insane,” she said.

That led her to introduce “feel fact,” which she pointed out are things that aren’t true but feel like they are — such as “Latinos can have a baby every three months; Santa is Jesus’ dad; [and] blackface is a compliment.”

Cecily Strong returned as Judge Jeanine Pirro to speak of specific examples of voter fraud she uncovered, such as Georgians wearing disguises to vote multiple times. She showed a photo of Tyler Perry, who she claimed she saw vote in Atlanta, but then he went into his car and changed into Madea and threatened white voters.

“Apparently there was a huge increase in what people call stacking,” she added, “where multiple children will stack on top of each other under a trenchcoat and then vote as an adult. And don’t get me started on Klumping, where a single man poses as a family of five.”

Saying she did need to hold Pirro accountable, McKinnon as Ingraham asked where she heard this. “In the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shop,” she replied.

Alex Moffat appeared as Mark Zuckerberg to answer questions about Facebook hiring a public relations firm that participated in a smear campaign against George Soros. While he denied knowing their involvement, he was much more focused on seeming human — audibly reminding himself to blink and breaking into spontaneous dabbing, for example — than giving many details.

“I can’t be anymore transparent, have you seen my skin?” he tried to joke. “I think the problem is when I do bad things, I get money. What? Dab!”

Leslie Jones joined as Marcia Fudge, who spoke against Nancy Pelosi in the sketch, calling her “tainted” and saying the “GOP has used her name against [Democrats] but Republicans can never find a way to make fun of me — a middle aged black woman named Fudge.” She also launched into “this bitch is so old” standup style lines, including saying she was so old her “birthstone is Rosetta.” But showing a more serious side, she followed it up by saying the real reason she should be considered as Speaker of the House was because she could “mobilize the black vote,” which set off alarms in the Fox News office.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.