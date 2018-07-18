Chinese Version of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Yanked From Youku

China’s version of “Saturday Night Live” has been taken down from streaming platform Youku, as has another talk show featuring famous presenters from Taiwan. The removals come during a time of heightened political control of the media by the Chinese government.

The Chinese version of “SNL” on Youku was announced last year. The show has been running for a few weeks on Alibaba-owned Youku, but it is no longer available. Previous episodes were also taken down.

Although the U.S. show regularly lampoons political figures, particularly Donald Trump, the Chinese version apparently avoided sensitive political jokes, which are taboo under the ruling Communist regime. A new set of guidelines from China’s media watchdog last week stated that TV shows must promote the “core value of socialism” and that young people must be protected from “vulgar programs.”

The Chinese version is the 10th iteration of “SNL,” with other versions being made in countries such as France and Finland. The original U.S. show has been on the air for more than 40 years.

