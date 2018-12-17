Muse Entertainment Acquires Rights to Sarah Selecky Novel ‘Radiant Shimmering Light’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Muse Entertainment has acquired the rights to Sarah Selecky’s novel “Radiant Shimmering Light” with plans to develop it for television, Variety has learned exclusively.

The story follows Lilian Quick, a 40-year-old struggling pet portrait artist whose life changes drastically when she starts working for her motivational guru cousin, Eleven Novak. The job helps Lilian improve her finances, connect with her inner feminine power, and publicly confront a love affair gone wrong, which explodes her online following. Lilian is indebted to Eleven for all her success, but is Eleven really looking out for Lilian’s best interests?

Stephanie Kornick, who was most recently a staff writer on “Transparent,” is attached to write the series adaptation. Muse Entertainment’s Joel Rice, Michael Prupas, and Lydia Storie will serve as executive producers. Meghan Mathes Jacobs will serve as co-producer.

“At Muse Entertainment we are always drawn to stories that resonate, and now could not be a more perfect time to embrace the journeys of two complex, fascinating women who seek to balance financial success with personal fulfillment in a very 21st century way,” said Rice, president of Muse. “We’re excited to bring Selecky’s dynamic characters to life.”

Related About Premium Content Boards Muse Ent.'s Thriller Series 'The Murders' With Jessica Lucas (EXCLUSIVE)

Muse Entertainment’s recent credits include mystery thriller series “Bellevue” starring Anna Paquin and Allen Leech, and the miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot” starring Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry for Reelz.

Sarah Selecky is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. She earned her MFA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia, and her writing has appeared in top Canadian magazines and quarterlies such as The Walrus, The New Quarterly, and The Journey Prize Anthology. Sarah is the author of “This Cake Is for the Party,” which was a finalist for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, shortlisted for the Commonwealth Prize for Best First Book, and longlisted for the Frank O’Connor Short Story Award. She is also the creator of internationally-acclaimed Sarah Selecky Writing School, which includes collaborations with Margaret Atwood, George Saunders, Karen Joy Fowler, and other authors. She lives in Prince Edward County, Ontario with her husband.

Selecky was repped by Paradigm in this deal on behalf of Samantha Haywood of Transatlantic Literary Agency. Muse Entertainment is repped by Paradigm. Kornick is repped by Kaplan Stahler and Thruline Entertainment.