Sarah Chalke Re-Teams With ‘Scrubs’ Creator for Drama in Development at ABC

Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke is reuniting with “Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence for a drama series currently in development at ABCVariety has learned.

The untitled one-hour series is inspired by Chalke’s life. It is described as a family dramedy about two very different sisters who take over the adoption agency that their parents, a lawyer and a social worker, have run out of their home for the last 30 years.

Chalke will star in the series in addition to co-executive producing. The series hails from writer Emily Fox, who will executive produce. Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold will executive produce via Doozer Productions. Doozer will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where the company is currently under an overall deal.

Chalke starred in “Scrubs” throughout the show’s nine season run. She also recently appeared in the “Roseanne” revival on ABC. Chalke starred as Becky in the original series, but played the new role of Andrea in the revival. She is also known for her role on the hit Adult Swim series “Rick and Morty.” She is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.

Lawrence and Doozer produce the upcoming ABC drama series “Whiskey Cavalier.” The company is also producing the DC Comics series “Secret Six,” which is in development at CBS with a pilot production commitment. Lawrence and Doozer are repped by ICM Partners and Morris Yorn.

