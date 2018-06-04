Sara Gilbert Says She Stands Behind ABC’s Decision to Cancel ‘Roseanne’

“Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

“A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Roseanne Barr sparked controversy on May 29 when she directed a racist tweet at former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, Barr called the African American business woman a cross between the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Shortly after Barr posted the tweet, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey made the call to cancel “Roseanne.”

“As a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very very proud of Channing Dungey,” said Gilbert’s co-host Sheryl Underwood. “As Spike Lee said, ‘A lot of people came together to do the right thing,’ and I’m happy to see that it was done swiftly.”

Julie Chen joined in the praise as well, lauding ABC for its immediate response. “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message — that’s for sure,” Chen said.

