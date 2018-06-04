Sara Gilbert Says She Stands Behind ABC’s Decision to Cancel ‘Roseanne’

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sara GilbertDisney ABC Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shut

Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’sRoseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

“A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Roseanne Barr sparked controversy on May 29 when she directed a racist tweet at former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, Barr called the African American business woman a cross between the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Shortly after Barr posted the tweet, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey made the call to cancel “Roseanne.”

“As a black woman who is a comedian, I’m very very proud of Channing Dungey,” said Gilbert’s co-host Sheryl Underwood. “As Spike Lee said, ‘A lot of people came together to do the right thing,’ and I’m happy to see that it was done swiftly.”

Julie Chen joined in the praise as well, lauding ABC for its immediate response. “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message — that’s for sure,” Chen said.

Watch the full clip below:

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • Ayesha Curry ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los

    ABC Orders Endemol Shine's 'Family Food Fight' With Ayesha Curry

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

  • Sara GilbertDisney ABC Upfront Presentation, Arrivals,

    Sara Gilbert Says She Stands Behind ABC's Decision to Cancel 'Roseanne'

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

  • Cyma ZarghamiVariety and Nickelodeon's 10 Animators

    Cyma Zarghami, Giant in Kids' TV, Steps Down From Nickelodeon

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

  • THE FOSTERS - ÒMeet the FostersÓ

    How 'The Fosters' Will Say Goodbye and Set Up Its Spinoff

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

  • Handmaids Tale Season 2 Episode 1

    The Importance of Leaning Into Dark Dramas During Dark Times in History (Column)

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

  • The Deuce

    'The Deuce' Team Talks Recreating 1970s New York City

    “Roseanne” star Sara Gilbert addressed the cancellation of ABC’s “Roseanne” on Monday’s episode of “The Talk.” “A lot of people have been hurt by this,” Gilbert said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love, and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad