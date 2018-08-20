You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sara Auspitz Joins E! as Unscripted Current-Programming Head

Daniel Holloway

Sara Auspitz
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Veteran cable exec Sara Auspitz has joined E! as senior vice president of current programming. In her new role, Auspitz will oversee all current unscripted series for the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel.

In a message to staff Monday announcing the hire, Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production for E!, wrote of Auspitz, “She is a seasoned creative executive and a lot of fun to work with.”

Auspitz most recently served as head of current for GSN, where she worked with Introcaso-Davis. Her hire comes nearly a year after Introcaso-Davis joined E! as programming chief.

Read the full memo from Introcaso-Davis below:

I wanted to share with you that Sara Auspitz has joined our E! team as SVP, Current starting today. Sara will lead all current unscripted series for E!, including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Total Divas,” “Very Cavallari,” “Botched,” “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” “Total Bellas” “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” and “The Funny Dance Show.” I had the pleasure of working with Sara previously at GSN where she oversaw all current programming. Sara’s extensive experience also includes senior development and production roles at NuvoTV, Endemol USA and TBS. She is a seasoned creative executive and a lot of fun to work with.

Several months ago I announced my plans to organize the department by splitting up Development and Current to allow for greater focus. Leela Pon has done a great job in her role as SVP, Development, working on new projects like “Busy Tonight,” “Evan & Ashlee,” “Lady Gang” and the reboot of “E! True Hollywood Story,” among a slew of future hits. Sara joining as SVP, Current solidifies our leadership team.

The recent successes of “Total Bellas” and “Very Cavallari” are great indicators that we are on the right path and I am so excited about what is to come!

Please join me in welcoming Sara to the E! team!

Best,
Amy

