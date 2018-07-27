‘Killing Eve’: Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Produce Season 2 With New Writer, Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

As Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are resuming their cat-and-mouse game in the second season of BBC America hit “Killing Eve,” Emerald Fennell is taking over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge as lead writer on the show, and two women have joined the directing team.

Waller-Bridge is in demand as a writer and actor, with her breakout hit “Fleabag” also entering its sophomore season. She landed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for “Killing Eve.” She will remain actively involved as executive producer on the new season, which has started shooting in Europe.

Lead writing duty now goes to writer-actor Fennell, who will serve as an executive producer and is best-known for her role in the BBC and PBS series “Call the Midwife.” Waller-Bridge brought Fennell on board, and was also instrumental in attaching two new directors to the series, Lisa Bruhlmann (“Blue My Mind”) and Francesca Gregorini (“Electric Dreams”). Damon Thomas returns as a director and executive producer.

The first season was shot across Europe, and the second season will shoot in locations including Amsterdam, London and Paris.

“With ‘Killing Eve,’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and the enormously talented team created something that cut through the noise with the same elegant efficiency as a poisoned hairpin,” said Sarah Barnett, president of BBC America. “We are filled with excitement and anticipation for the surprises in store as we move into Season 2.”

“Killing Eve” had a strong run on BBC America, building up a following over its eight episodes. The finale delivered a series high of 1.25 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, up 86% from the premiere. “It’s so fantastic that, in this TV age of binge-watching and being inundated with so much content, ‘Killing Eve’ fans have grown the audience the tried-and-true way of word of mouth and are watching it weekly,” Oh said at the end of the first season. Oh, an associate producer on the show, also garnered an Emmy nomination for her performance.

The show is based on a series of novellas by Luke Jennings and is produced by BBC Studios-backed Sid Gentle Films. With its British influences, there are high expectations for the series in the U.K., where it will play on the BBC, which acquired it from distributor Endeavor Content. Other international buyers include French pay-TV heavyweight Canal Plus and HBO Europe.

Sid Gentle CEO Sally Woodward Gentle is also among the executive producers. “We are so proud to have seen ‘Killing Eve’ set the world alight and are thrilled to pieces to be embarking again on this extraordinary adventure with such extraordinary and wickedly talented people,” she said.