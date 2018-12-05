Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 76th Golden Globe Awards

With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts.

“Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

The duo won praise on social media for their chemistry presenting at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. Watch a clip below.

Oh is coming off a surprise hit in BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” for which she serves as executive producer and star. She won a Golden Globe in 2006 for actress in a supporting role in a series for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Samberg is a former writer and player on “Saturday Night Live,” and a member of satire comedy group the Lonely Island. He’s a two-time Golden Globe winner, one for performance by an actor and one as a producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which won for best television series, musical or comedy.

Meher Tatna serves as president of the HFPA. Dick Clark Productions executive chairman Allen Shapiro, CEO Mike Mahan and EVP of television Barry Adelman will serve as executive producers.