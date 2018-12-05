×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 76th Golden Globe Awards

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sandra Oh Andy Samberg
CREDIT: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts.

“Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

The duo won praise on social media for their chemistry presenting at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. Watch a clip below.

Oh is coming off a surprise hit in BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” for which she serves as executive producer and star. She won a Golden Globe in 2006 for actress in a supporting role in a series for “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Samberg is a former writer and player on “Saturday Night Live,” and a member of satire comedy group the Lonely Island. He’s a two-time Golden Globe winner, one for performance by an actor and one as a producer on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which won for best television series, musical or comedy.

Meher Tatna serves as president of the HFPA. Dick Clark Productions executive chairman Allen Shapiro, CEO Mike Mahan and EVP of television Barry Adelman will serve as executive producers.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More TV

  • '60 Minutes' Insiders Could Get Nod

    '60 Minutes' Insiders Could Get Nod to Lead Show

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Free to Work for Other News Outlets After NBC Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

  • Sandra Oh Andy Samberg

    Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to Host 76th Golden Globe Awards

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

  • Tom Fontana

    'Oz' Creator Tom Fontana to Be Honored by Writers Guild of America East

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

  • Amy Sherman-Palladino - Outstanding Writing for

    Amy Sherman-Palladino Tapped for Producers Guild's Norman Lear Award

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

  • Loudermilk

    'Loudermilk' Renewed for Season 3 at Audience Network

    With roughly a month to go until the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from L.A.’s Beverly Hilton, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have named this year’s ceremony hosts. “Killing Eve” leading lady Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg will co-host the ceremony, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC. “Sandra and Andy are […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad