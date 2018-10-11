TV Roundup: Sanaa Lathan Joins ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot at CBS All Access

In today’s TV News Roundup, Sanaa Lathan has joined Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot and “Upload” at Amazon adds two to its cast.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for “Westside,“ a new unscripted series that looks into the journeys of nine L.A. musicians as they struggle to follow their dreams. Debuting on Nov. 9, each episode features original songs and music videos. Cast members include Sean Patrick Murray, Pia Toscano, James Byous, Arika Gluck, Austin Kolbe, Caitlin Ary, Leo Gallo, Alexandra Krekorian, and Taz Zavala. Assisting them along the way are a few industry giants, including music producer Philip Lawrence, acting coach Susan Batson, and music director Keith Harrison.

CASTING

Sanaa Lathan has joined the first season of “The Twilight Zone,” a CBS All Access reboot of the original CBS television show. The series hails from Jordan Peele, who will also serve as the narrator. Lathan will star in the episode “Rewind,” airing in 2019.

“Greenleaf” star Merle Dandridge has joined Season 1 of CBS’ revival of “Murphy Brown.” She will play a no-nonsense career woman and network boss, Diana Macomber, and will be a recurring guest star.

ABC has announced Cat Cora and Graham Elliot as judges on the upcoming culinary competition series “Family Food Fight.” The two chefs, authors, and television personalities will be joined by fellow restaurateur and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry. Featuring eight families from across the country, the show will follow their race to claim the title of America’s #1 Food Family.

Two actors have joined the Greg Daniels comedy series “Upload” currently in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned. The series stars Andy Allo and Robbie Amell. It is set in the near future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. Zainab Johnson will play Aleesha Girard, Nora’s (Allo) stylish, overconfident friend and fellow customer-service “angel” at Horizen. Girard is repped by CAA. Kevin Bigley will play Luke Crowley, enthusiastic and resourceful Uploaded veteran who is thrilled to have a new buddy in Nathan (Amell). He is repped by Gersh and Brookside Artist Management.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Robbie Myers has been appointed editor-in-chief for Shondaland.com, the company announced Thursday. Myers previously served as editor-in-chief of ELLE Magazine for 18 years. In her new role, she will report directly to Shonda Rhimes, and will oversee editorial and content strategy for the website.

SPECIALS

Epix will air the finale of “The Contender” live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The new middleweight champion will be crowned in a special two-hour episode hosted by undefeated boxing champion Andre “Son of God” Ward. The two rivals to compete in the final fight will be announced during the Friday, Nov. 2 episode, airing at 9 p.m. ET. The winner will be awarded a $250,000 cash prize. Tickets are available beginning Friday, Oct. 12 at 12 p.m. PT.

GREENLIGHTS

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced a new weekly series called “NXT UK,” featuring the best male and female competitors from the United Kingdom. Streaming on WWE Network on Wednesdays starting Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. BT / 3 p.m. ET, the hour-long episodes will feature names like Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Wolfgang. British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya will do backstage interviews, while Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph commentate along with ring announcer Andy Shepard and NXT UK general manager Johnny Saint.

DATES

HBO comedy series “SALLY4EVER” will begin its seven-episode season on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Creator Julia Davis, who also created the original British series “Camping,” stars, writes, and executive produces each episode. The story follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who is about to marry her boyfriend of ten years, David (Alex MacQueen). The plot takes a turn when Sally begins a sexy fling with Emma (Davis), who turns out to be a total nightmare.