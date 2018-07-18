Comic-Con TV Activations: From ‘Jack Ryan’ to ‘The Good Place’

San Diego Comic-Con attendees are well known for lining up for days, in some cases, to get into the panels and signings featuring their favorite stars.

But if you’re looking for some alternative fun at this year’s convention, be sure to check out some of the fan TV activations taking place all around San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter throughout the convention. This year’s activations will feature multiple escape rooms and immersive VR experiences, where fans can jump into the center of shows like “Jack Ryan,” “The Good Place,” “Mr. Mercedes,” and “The Walking Dead.”

Check out the activations, their hours, and locations below.

“Jack Ryan” (Amazon)

Fans can get an early look at the upcoming “Jack Ryan” TV series from Amazon at this activation. First, you will complete the Jack Ryan Training Field by infiltrating, fighting, and evading the enemy to gain full field clearance. You’ll then use that training to help Jack Ryan himself in Dark Ops, an escape room that recreates the pilot episode of the series. Afterward, you can also explore the Middle Eastern bazaar that has assignments that can be completed at every turn, watch a live leaderboard, and pick up some iconic Jack Ryan swag. The experience incorporates Optitrack 4D and Oculus Rift technology.

Location: The corner of First Street and Martin Luther King Promenade

Hours: Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Sacred Lies” (Facebook Watch)

The Facebook-Blumhouse series brings an escape room to Comic-Con ahead of its launch. The series is about a hand-less teen who escapes from a cult and finds herself in juvenile detention, suspected of knowing who killed her cult leader. In the escape room, you will solve puzzles, go deep into the cult’s dogma, and if successful, complete the confirmation ritual and become a member of The Community.

Location: Petco Park

Hours: Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FXHibition (FX)

FX returns to Comic-Con with the annual FXHibition space. Components include: the “Legion” Chamber art instillation, an immersive audiovisual experience where participants will find themselves disconnected from the outside world and entrenched in the digital realm of David Haller; “American Horror Story” Eccentricities Gallery, a collection of art and oddities inspired by the hit anthology series’ lore and aided by Augmented Reality technology; “Mayans MC” Deconstructed Bike Zone, which features a deconstructed motorcycle and a gallery of other acclaimed artists’ takes on the new series, including El Mac, David Flores, and Oscar Magallanes.

The FXHibition also features “Archer” Sound Boxes, where fans will get the opportunity to get inside the heads of their favorite “Archer” character by capturing a photo of themselves inside suspended sound boxes adorned with character art. Each sound box features classic sound bites from the show. There will also be an “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”-themed sunscreen and water station and FX 3D Me, where you can get a 360-degree scan of yourself and maybe even a physical 3D figurine.

Location: Lawn of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Hours: Thursday 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Castle Rock” (Hulu)

The highly-anticipated series, based on the work of Stephen King and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, will bring fans into the world of the show. Visitors will explore the titular town’s bed and breakfast and vast nearby forest, with creepy surprises around every turn. There will also be a Hulu campsite lounge onsite.

Location: Front Street and Island Avenue

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

Ahead of the launch of Season 22 of the Comedy Central staple, the network is bringing Cartman’s Escape Room to Comic-Con. Ten “South Park” fans at a time will have to race the clock to solve a series of puzzles using what they know about the show to free themselves

Location: The San Diego Wine Center

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The Walking Dead” (AMC)

AMC returns to Comic-Con with the annual Deadquarters activation featuring both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” It features a curated walk through of The Sanctuary and a 22-foot slide that sends you sliding into a pit of walkers. Fans will get to see real props from the show and take photos including the Walker Composter and Negan’s “Flaming Lucille.”

Location: 4th Ave. and L St.

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The Good Place” (NBC)

Attendees will get to immerse themselves in the world of “The Good Place,” where everyone is welcomed into the show’s inspired neighborhood tailored specifically for San Diego Comic-Con. Constructed to remind fans of the show’s most unforgettable moments, guests will become part of the scene. In addition to the main interactive experience, fans will enjoy a host of exclusive giveaways, a branded digital takeaway, and several opportunities to capture photos and videos with some of the most iconic elements from the series.

Location: Gaslamp Square

Hours: Thursday-Sunday

“Cloak & Dagger” (Freeform)

In celebration of the Marvel-Freeform show’s first season, fans can recreate the moment Tyrone and Tandy’s powers first interact. A bungee will propel fans backward and a slow-motion recording will capture the moment.

Location: Petco Park

Hours: Thursday-Sunday starting at 10 a.m. daily

“The Purge” (USA Network/Syfy)

USA Network and Syfy’s series based on “The Purge” film franchise will open a “Purge City” store at Comic-Con this year. The activation is described as a one-stop shop for the perfect Purge Night, where friendly staffers will help visitors browse the aisles for items ranging from emergency candles to masks to energy drinks to help citizens stay safe and awake for the 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Fans can also enjoy “Purge” photo opportunities and browse an area dedicated to the political rise of the New Founding Fathers of America.

Location: 215 Tony Gwynn Drive

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

DC Universe

Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the upcoming branded streaming service DC Universe for the first time and literally walk through the originals, classics, and comics soon to be available through the service. The experience will feature activities and installations including: Dick Grayson’s Titans loft; the creations of Dr. Niles Caulder in the Doom Patrol lab; the mystical swamps of Swamp Thing; the Young Justice Watchtower; Harley Quinn’s chaos room; and Batman’s The Court of Owls.

Location: Hilton San Diego

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 9:30 a.m-7 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Project Blue Book” (History)



History will offer fans the chance to send a message billions of miles into space to promote “Project Blue Book,” which is a scripted series that explores the U.S. government’s efforts to study UFOs.

Location: Petco Park parking lot

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Mr. Mercedes” (Audience Network)

AT&T will give fans the chance to experience a VR escape room on HTC Vive Pro in which they will try to get out of the notorious killer’s lair. Fans can also play “Mr. Mercedes: Finders Keepers,” the augmented reality adventure game to collect clues to unlock never-before-seen content and special prizes.

Location: 643 G St.

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Cosmos,” “The Passage,” and “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

Fox is bringing multiple activations to Comic-Con this year, which will be:

– The “Cosmos” Ship of the Imagination experience, an immersive dome video experience for the new installment of the hit science series hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Fans can also get a shareable photo of themselves in the actual Ship of the Imagination chair straight from the set.

Location: Hilton Bayfront lawn

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– “The Passage” Project Noah Viral Cell Lab, where fans can get an up-close-and-personal look at one of the virals from the upcoming drama series based on Justin Cronin’s book of the same name.

Location: Hilton Bayfront lawn

Hours: Thursday 12 p.m.-6 p.m, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– “Bob’s Burgers” Shake Shack exclusive fan event. Fans of the animated comedy can get picked up from downtown San Diego in a charter bus and head up to Shake Shack, where you’ll be served the “Burger of the Day” and fries. Access will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: Bus pickup and drop off at Park Blvd. and Imperial Avenue

Hours: Friday with hourly pick ups from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.