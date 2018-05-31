Ambien Roseanne Spoof Warns Drug May Cause Racism

By

Camila's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication.

The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy machinery, or visit a Starbucks.” The parody states that if you’re already racist, Ambien could make the problem worse.

It isn’t for everybody however; the video warns users not to take it if they’ve ever wondered why there isn’t a white history month, used the phrase ‘I’m not racist but,’ or if they’ve tweeted racist things to their boss in the past.

Those under the influence of a nationalist ideology should be cautious when using Ambien, as the drug may make the condition worse. The commercial lists a number of extremely common side effects, including “clutching your purse as a person of color walks by” and “threatening to call ICE.”

It advises potential users to talk to their doctors about Ambien, as calls to the police to warn them about “that man who’s just standing there alone” may increase during use. The video ends with the tagline “A great night’s sleep and a convenient excuse are just one little pill away.”

Related Content: 

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Creates

    Ambien Roseanne Spoof Warns Drug May Cause Racism

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • Roseanne PaleyLive

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Wants Roseanne Barr for New Streaming Platform

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • Garrett Yrigoyen Bachelorette

    'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Addresses Garrett Yrigoyen Controversy

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's

    Could 'Roseanne' Continue Without Roseanne Barr? It's a Long Shot

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • Hotel Du Loone

    Brat Sets First Multicam Sitcom with 'Hotel Du Loone' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • Sky Announces Cast for Second Season

    Sky Announces Cast for Second Season of 'Tin Star' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

  • Our Cartoon President

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'Our Cartoon President' Return Date

    Following Roseanne Barr’s misguided attempt to blame Ambien for her racist comments towards former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” has made an (fake) ad promoting the new side effects of the medication. The narrator says, “Until you know how Ambien will affect you, you shouldn’t drive in urban areas, operate heavy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad