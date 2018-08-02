Samantha Bee Slams Leslie Moonves’ Continued Employment at CBS

Erin Nyren

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee aired her grievances with CBS CEO Leslie Moonves’ continued employment with the network on Wednesday night’s episode of the show.

“CBS president Les Moonves is in deep trouble for sexually harassing female colleagues – or maybe he’s not in trouble at all,” Bee began. Footage of CNN’s coverage of the allegations then played, explaining the details of Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker report, which included accusations from six women that Moonves acted inappropriately towards them. An NBC clip then stated that Moonves has so far not been asked to step down from his position.

“Yes, who could ever bear to get rid of the creative mastermind who developed ‘Hawaii Five-O’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O: Miami?'” the TBS host joked.

“Les Moonves may be a brilliant TV creator, but no cop procedural, no matter how well-crafted and original, is worth ending a woman’s career to shut her up,” Bee continued.

“So in the words of one of the immortal characters he helped create: ‘It’s time for this Moonves to be eclipsed,’” Bee finished, slipping on a pair of aviator sunglasses.

After the news broke of the allegations against Moonves, CBS released a statement saying it would not be taking immediate action against the CEO, but that it would be hiring outside counsel to conduct an investigation. On Wednesday, the network announced the two law firms that it hired, and said that it would also form a special committee to oversee the investigation.

