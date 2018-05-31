Samantha Bee Faces Backlash for Vulgar Ivanka Trump Slam

Samantha Bee is facing a social media storm following her vulgar slam against Ivanka Trump on Wednesday’s edition of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.”

In a segment about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, Bee referred to Trump’s daughter, who is a White House adviser, as a “feckless c—” for posting a photo of herself with her young child after a week of headlines about federal authorities losing track of some 1,500 migrant children who were separated from their parents.

Bee’s remark is drawing comparisons to the racist slur posted by Roseanne Barr earlier this week, a move that prompted ABC to cancel Barr’s top-rated sitcom reboot of “Roseanne.” That was a shocking decision that Disney and ABC leaders attributed to the “repugnant” and racially charged nature of Barr’s statement likening former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The seven-minute “Full Frontal” segment examined numerous angles of the immigration policy debate, including the fact that parent-child separations also occurred during the Obama administration as well. Bee closed the segment by taking aim at Ivanka Trump for the Twitter photo. Bee called on the first daughter to use her powers of persuasion with her father to change the policy that many feel is cruel.

“Let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—. He listens to you. Put on something tight and low cut and tell him to f—— stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes, OK?”

TBS did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Bee’s comments “vile and vicious,” and urged Time Warner, which owns TBS and CNN parent Turner, to take action.

“The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said.

Conservative blogger Erick Erickson invoked the Barr comparison, writing on Twitter, “So ABC just fired Roseanne for her tweet. Will TBS fire Samatha Bee for her actual on-air monologue? Seems to me that calling Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless c—‘ is just as bad as suggesting Valerie Jarrett is an ape.”

So ABC just fired Roseanne for her tweet. Will TBS fire Samatha Bee for her actual on-air monologue? Seems to me that calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt” is just as bad as suggesting Valerie Jarrett is an ape. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 31, 2018

Megyn Kelly called Bee’s insult “disgusting.” “How is this acceptable?” she wrote on Twitter. “And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

Author and former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, meanwhile, asked TBS to cancel “Full Frontal.”

“Hey @TBSNetwork, shall I assume the Samantha Bee cancellation news will come later today?” he wrote. “No? You don’t care that this poor man’s Jon Stewart is completely horrible? Ok, then…”

Hey @TBSNetwork, shall I assume the Samantha Bee cancellation news will come later today? No? You don't care that this poor man's Jon Stewart is completely horrible? Ok, then… https://t.co/XPYlq0nzFw — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) May 31, 2018

Others, however, noted that Bee and Barr’s comments were not on the same level, as Bee’s insult toward Trump did not have the racial component that was detrimental in Barr’s case.