You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Samantha Bee Plans ‘Full Frontal’ Holiday Special

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
TBS 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' FYC event
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week.

“Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at 10:30 p.m. eastern on TBS and will be commercial-free, the AT&T-owned network said Monday.

Bee will be joined at New York’s PlayStation Theater by special guest,s including skating superstar and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon. Bee will tap Opening Ceremony to create a capsule collection of merchandise for viewers at home. “I still love Christmas and hope that my ice dancing brings the much-needed joy that this world needs—it’ll make this sprained ankle totally worth it,” joked Bee in a prepared statement.

A portion of proceeds from both the special and merchandise sales will benefit KIND’s Family Separation Response Team.

The special is the latest effort by Bee and her production team to generate attention for her weekly TBS series by devising non-traditional “extras” around the show. Bee’s team recently launched a trivia-game app designed to spur people to vote in the 2018 election. Much of the activity around the game took place separately from the content presented in linear “Full Frontal” broadcasts.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More TV

  • TBS 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

    Samantha Bee Plans 'Full Frontal' Holiday Special

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • CBS announced today that former college

    Tim Tebow to Host LeBron James' 'Million Dollar Mile' at CBS

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head

    Anne Mensah Exiting as Sky's Head of Drama

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • Craig ZadanTune In! Variety's TV Summit,

    Jennifer Hudson, Renee Zellweger and More Remember Craig Zadan at Star-Studded Tribute

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With

    MTV Acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival With Eye on Expansion, New Year's Eve Programming

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • Tom Hardy Taboo FX

    Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' Bought for China by Alibaba, Youku

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

  • Facebook Logo

    U.K.'s Channel 4 News to Make 'Uncovered' Series for Facebook Watch

    Samantha Bee will air a special holiday broadcast of her TBS’ satire show “Full Frontal,” another example of how late-night hosts are testing all kinds of extensions of their flagship broadcasts to win viewers who don’t necessarily watch their shows at the times they air each week. “Christmas on I.C.E” will air Wednesday, December 19 at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad