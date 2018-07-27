Sam Singal Steps Down as Executive Producer of ‘NBC Nightly News’

Sam Singal, the NBC News producer who has supervised its flagship “NBC Nightly News” since September of 2015, is stepping down from the role to consider other options at the NBCUniversal unit, according to a person familiar with the matter. Jennifer Suozzo, a longtime producer at the news unit, will fill the role on an interim basis.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time here and so incredibly proud of all the terrific journalism that everyone in this room and on the phone does every single day,” Singal told staffers Friday, according to this person. “It is smart, it is thorough, and most importantly, it is fair and it’s something that I am very proud of when I leave here every night.” NBC News did not make executives available for comment.

The NBC broadcast continues to vie for audience with its closest rival ABC’s “World News Tonight.” That program captures more viewers overall, but the NBC evening broadcast leads the season in attracting viewers between 25 and 54 – the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news programming.

Singal has worked with “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt since 2011, when he held weekend anchor duties on the evening broadcast. ““ou fight for this show every day,” Holt said after Singal announced his departure. “You have been there for us, you have listened to my wacky ideas sometimes and have given me counsel and direction, and I am grateful for that and you do leave us in a strong position.”

Singal leaves just before news staffers are expected to start ramping up coverage of the 2018 midterm elections. He is expected to stay for a few more days on the broadcast to assist in a transition, this person said. Many executives who have served as executive producer of “Nightly News” have gone on to fill other senior NBC News roles.

Suozzo has been with NBC News since 1999 and with “Nightly News” since 2012. She was the first producer for “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC.

TVNewser previously reported Singal’s decision to step down from the broadcast.