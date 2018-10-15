You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sam Neill’s Captain Cook Pacific Series Head to Ovation in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Ovation

Ovation has scored a number of factual shows from Sky Vision as Mipcom gets underway, including a series that sees “Jurassic Park” actor Sam Neill hit the high seas.

Arts and culture U.S. cable network Ovation snagged the six-part “The Pacific: In The Wake of Captain Cook with Sam Neill” as part of wider deal with Sky Vision, the content and distribution arm of European pay TV giant Sky.

The six-part documentary series sees Neill, soon to be seen in the remake of “Rams,” retrace Captain Cook’s voyage across the largest ocean in the world, and delve into Cook’s legacy.

Ovation has acquired 75 hours in all and multiple series. Shows heading to the channel include “Antiques Road Trip” and its celebrity spin-off, and magic series “Illusions of Grandeur.” It has also picked up art show “Making Marvels,” which follows the Urban Arts Projects group as they create massive works of art.

“Flintoff’s Great British Road Trip” is included in the deal. It follows English cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff and journalist and extreme-cyclist Rob Penn as they set off across Britain, in the direction of Flintoff’s home county of Lancashire.

Scott Woodward, EVP, programming, at Ovation, said the Sky-distributed shows will run across its linear and on-demand services. “This is an amazing package of arts, culture, and travel programming that is exceptionally well-suited for Ovation TV, Ovation NOW, and our new AVOD service JOURNY,” Woodward said. “Sky Vision has been a great source for incredible scripted dramas, as well as documentary content, and it’s always a pleasure working with them.”

“Sky Vision works closely with producers to make some of its best shows available for the U.S. and Ovation is a natural home for this content,” added Gillian Rose, SVP, sales & acquisitions U.S., at Sky Vision.

