‘Salvation’ Canceled at CBS After Two Seasons

"Get Ready" -- One last mystery holds the key to saving the world, and Grace must choose how she spends her final days, on the second season finale of SALVATION, Monday, Sept. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Ian Anthony Dale Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Sergei Bachlakov

CBS has canceled the drama series “Salvation” after two seasons, Variety has learned.

The series centered on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech superstar, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a staggering discovery – that an asteroid is just months away from colliding with Earth. In the second season, the secret of the asteroid got out, setting off a global panic.

The series starred Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Melia Kreiling, Ashley Thomas, and Ian Anthony Dale. Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard, Grace Gilroy and Peter Lenkov served as executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s production company, Secret Hideout.

The second season of the summer series debuted in June. In Live+Same Day, it averaged a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers per episode, down approximately 36% in the demo from Season 1 and 24% in total viewers. It was part of a summer lineup on CBS that also consisted of the unscripted shows “TKO: Total Knockout” hosted by Kevin Hart as well as “Big Brother.”

This marks the latest CBS summer drama to get the ax at the network. CBS previously aired “Zoo,” based on the James Patterson book of the same name, before cancelling it after three seasons last year. CBS already has another scripted summer offering on deck, however, with “Blood & Treasure.” That series, which received a straight-to-series order, follows a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

