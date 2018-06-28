Netflix to Adapt Salman Rushdie Novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ as TV Series

Netflix has ordered a series adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s acclaimed novel “Midnight Children,” Variety has confirmed.

The book follows the life of Saleem Sinai, born on the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, the time of India’s independence. His every act is mirrored and magnified in events that sway the course of India’s national affairs; his health and well-being are inextricably bound to those of his nation; his life is inseparable, at times indistinguishable, from the history of his country. Perhaps most remarkable are the telepathic powers linking him with India’s 1,000 other “midnight’s children,” all born in that initial hour and endowed with magical gifts.

“’Midnight’s Children’ is one of the great novels of the world, and its themes are still relevant to the India of today,” said Erik Barmack, vice president of international originals for Netflix. “The narrative continues to fascinate audiences decades after it was first published. We are incredibly excited to translate this pioneering work of fiction that parallels the birth of modern India, for a global audience. The rich experience and talent of Indian creators combined with the global reach of Netflix, have the potential for millions of more people around the world to rediscover this story.”

“Midnight’s Children” has won multiple accolades since it was first published in 1981, including the Booker Prize, the Best of the Booker twice, both in 1993 and 2008, and the James Tait Memorial Prize.

“I am absolutely delighted that ‘Midnight’s Children’ will have a new life on Netflix, and greatly look forward to working with them to help create it,” said Rushdie.

Rushdie is repped by UTA.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the series adaptation.