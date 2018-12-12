‘Kominsky Method,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘Atlanta’ Crash SAG Awards’ TV Party

“Barry” and “The Kominsky Method” went all the way on their first SAG Awards ballot while “The Americans” joined the party at long last for its final season.

SAG Awards voters cemented Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method” as a kudos season contender with comedy actor noms for stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, and a comedy ensemble nod. The series, created by comedy superproducer Chuck Lorre, revolves around an aging acting teacher, Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), and his friendship with his agent Norman (Arkin).

“Kominsky Method” and HBO’s “Barry” were the only freshman shows nominated in the comedy or drama ensemble category. The sixth and final season of FX’s “The Americans” grabbed its first-ever SAG Awards nom in any category, landing in the drama series ensemble race. FX’s “Atlanta” also earned its first SAG nom, for comedy ensemble.

SAG Awards voters embraced the popcorn fare of Amazon’s “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” with a nom for star John Krasinski and the esoterica of Netflix’s “Maniac” with a nom for star Emma Stone. Anthony Hopkins picked up his sixth career SAG nom, for his work as the deranged monarch in Amazon’s “King Lear.”

Related Screen Actors Guild Props Up Popular Players in Film, Ignores Critical Darlings SAG Award Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The drama series ensemble field opened up significantly this year with past SAG nominees “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Stranger Things” sitting it out this year because they did not air new episodes. That made room for AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “Ozark” to claim their first noms for ensemble, alongside repeat nominee “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the 2018 winner, NBC’s “This Is Us.”

On the comedy side, Netflix’s “GLOW” was the only repeat comedy series ensemble nominee from this year’s field. Rounding out the category with “Atlanta,” “Barry,” and “Kominsky” is Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This year’s winner, HBO’s “Veep,” was ineligible for the 2019 race. SAG Awards favorite “Orange Is the New Black” was left out of the running for the first time in four years.

All told, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” paced the TV race with four nominations apiece. “Barry,” “GLOW,” “Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Kominsky Method” grabbed three apiece.

Netflix led the network pack with 15 mentions, followed by Amazon (eight), HBO (six), and FX (four).

The SAG noms also seem to cement the new players in the fiercely competitive limited series/movie lead actress heat, with Patricia Arquette up for Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” and Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson competing for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” Penelope Cruz for FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and Stone for “Maniac” round out the category.

Bill Pullman of USA’s “The Sinner” was a surprise nominee for limited series/movie actor. Hugh Grant is a contender for Amazon’s “A Very English Scandal.” Antonio Banderas (Nat Geo’s “Genius: Picasso”) and Darren Criss, who took home the Emmy in September for “Versace,” were expected.

(Pictured: “Barry,” “The Americans,” and “The Kominsky Method”)