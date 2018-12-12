Emma Stone, Darren Criss and More React to SAG Award Nominations

The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning, and “A Star Is Born” commanded the list with four noms alongside TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark.” The awards recognize acting and ensemble performances across television and film, and this year, plenty of performers will be competing against co-stars, such as best actor/actress in a comedy series, dominated by co-leads from “The Kominsky Method,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Many actors have reached out to Variety or taken to social media to express their gratitude for their nominations. Here are some reactions below:

Emma Stone, Female Actor in a Supporting Role, “The Favourite” and Female Actor in a TV Movie/Miniseries, “Maniac”

“Thank you so much to SAG for these nominations. I’m so honored to be recognized by my fellow actors for two projects I’m really proud to have been a part of. Thank you to Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville, my wonderful friend Jonah Hill and the whole cast and crew of MANIAC for an amazing experience and the globular cluster of memories. It was also my first time acting as a producer and I couldn’t be more grateful. On ‘THE FAVOURITE,’ Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz are two of the most dynamic, funny, loving and fantastic actors and people I’ve ever gotten the chance to work with, and I am really excited to share this with them. Thank you thank you!”

Alison Brie, Female Actor in a Comedy Series, “GLOW”

“What an incredible honor to be nominated again this year by my fellow actors. The joy of ‘GLOW’ is being able to work with such a talented ensemble; lifting each other up in and out of the ring. They are my greatest support and I learn from them every day. I’m so proud of team ‘GLOW’ and I’m deeply thankful for this recognition. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!!”

Darren Criss, Male Actor in a TV Movie/Miniseries, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Getting to join the Screen Actors Guild was such a huge turning point in my career. Shoutout to EASTWICK for giving me my first union job and official SAG card! I’ll never forget how exciting that was. Thank you to my fellow @sagaftra performers for this nomination! @sagawards”

Joseph Fiennes, Male Actor in a Drama Series, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“SAG’s recognition of actors direct from its own community is the biggest and best honour I could imagine, I’m incredibly grateful and proud to be nominated along with our amazing cast!”

John David Washington, Male Actor in a Leading Role, “BlacKkKlansman”

“Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this honor. Most importantly because in doing so you are recognizing Ron Stallworth, a man whose bravery and ingenuity fought racism at its core. To Spike, Ron, cast and crew — I will never forget this experience we had together. Love you all.”

Jason Bateman, Male Actor in a Drama Series, “Ozark”

“I’m so excited for the whole ‘Ozark’ family – but particularly for Laura and Julia. Their talent and leadership drives our every episode. Thank you, from all of us, to the SAG voters!”

Richard E. Grant, Male Actor in a Supporting Role, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“Am completely and utterly bowled over to be nominated for the SAG Awards amongst this extraordinary group of actors. Honoured to be voted for by my peers SAG-AFTRA.”

Robin Wright, Female Actor in a Drama Series, “House of Cards”

“I would like to thank the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored and grateful to be recognized by my peers this year and to be amongst such great talent.”

Michael Douglas, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Kominsky Method”

“Such an honor to be recognized as a comedy actor by my peers along with my co-star Alan Arkin and our entire ensemble.”