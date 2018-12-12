×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emma Stone, Darren Criss and More React to SAG Award Nominations

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maniac
CREDIT: Michele K. Short / Netflix

The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning, and “A Star Is Born” commanded the list with four noms alongside TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark.” The awards recognize acting and ensemble performances across television and film, and this year, plenty of performers will be competing against co-stars, such as best actor/actress in a comedy series, dominated by co-leads from “The Kominsky Method,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Many actors have reached out to Variety or taken to social media to express their gratitude for their nominations. Here are some reactions below:

Emma Stone, Female Actor in a Supporting Role, “The Favourite” and Female Actor in a TV Movie/Miniseries, “Maniac”

“Thank you so much to SAG for these nominations. I’m so honored to be recognized by my fellow actors for two projects I’m really proud to have been a part of. Thank you to Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville, my wonderful friend Jonah Hill and the whole cast and crew of MANIAC for an amazing experience and the globular cluster of memories. It was also my first time acting as a producer and I couldn’t be more grateful. On ‘THE FAVOURITE,’ Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz are two of the most dynamic, funny, loving and fantastic actors and people I’ve ever gotten the chance to work with, and I am really excited to share this with them. Thank you thank you!”

Related

Alison Brie, Female Actor in a Comedy Series, “GLOW” 

“What an incredible honor to be nominated again this year by my fellow actors. The joy of ‘GLOW’ is being able to work with such a talented ensemble; lifting each other up in and out of the ring. They are my greatest support and I learn from them every day. I’m so proud of team ‘GLOW’ and I’m deeply thankful for this recognition. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!!”

Darren Criss, Male Actor in a TV Movie/Miniseries, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Getting to join the Screen Actors Guild was such a huge turning point in my career. Shoutout to EASTWICK for giving me my first union job and official SAG card! I’ll never forget how exciting that was. Thank you to my fellow @sagaftra performers for this nomination! @sagawards”

Joseph Fiennes, Male Actor in a Drama Series, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

“SAG’s recognition of actors direct from its own community is the biggest and best honour I could imagine, I’m incredibly grateful and proud to be nominated along with our amazing cast!”

John David Washington, Male Actor in a Leading Role, “BlacKkKlansman”

“Thank you SAG-AFTRA for this honor. Most importantly because in doing so you are recognizing Ron Stallworth, a man whose bravery and ingenuity fought racism at its core. To Spike, Ron, cast and crew — I will never forget this experience we had together. Love you all.”

Jason Bateman, Male Actor in a Drama Series, “Ozark”

“I’m so excited for the whole ‘Ozark’ family – but particularly for Laura and Julia. Their talent and leadership drives our every episode. Thank you, from all of us, to the SAG voters!”

Richard E. Grant, Male Actor in a Supporting Role, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” 

“Am completely and utterly bowled over to be nominated for the SAG Awards amongst this extraordinary group of actors. Honoured to be voted for by my peers SAG-AFTRA.”

Robin Wright, Female Actor in a Drama Series, “House of Cards”

“I would like to thank the members of SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored and grateful to be recognized by my peers this year and to be amongst such great talent.”

Michael Douglas, Male Actor in a Comedy Series, “The Kominsky Method”

“Such an honor to be recognized as a comedy actor by my peers along with my co-star Alan Arkin and our entire ensemble.”

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Steve Carell Welcome to Marwen

    Steve Carell on New Film 'Welcome to Marwen' and Reprising His 'Anchorman' Character

    In 2000, Mark Hogancamp was nearly beaten to death by five men outside of a bar. Left with brain damage and little money to afford therapy, Hogancamp began creating miniature doll versions of himself, his friends, and his attackers as a way to cope. This true story inspired the 2010 documentary “Marwencol” and the upcoming [...]

  • Maniac

    Emma Stone, Darren Criss and More React to SAG Award Nominations

    The nominations for the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday morning, and “A Star Is Born” commanded the list with four noms alongside TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark.” The awards recognize acting and ensemble performances across television and film, and this year, plenty of performers will be competing [...]

  • Sterling K Brown The Fence

    Sterling K. Brown to Star in Fox Searchlight's 'The Fence' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following his SAG nomination for actor in a drama series, Sterling K. Brown is in negotiations to star in Fox Searchlight’s biopic “The Fence,” sources tell Variety. Peter Nicks is on board to direct. George Pelecanos and Dennis Lehane, who originally brought the book to HBO before it landed at Searchlight, teamed up to adapt [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R:

    Ryan Coogler on How 'Black Panther' Broke Barriers Below-the-Line, Too

    With more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, “Black Panther” was one of the year’s biggest hits. Though some people expected just another superhero film, the project turned out to be much deeper and more complex than that. Many called it a social turning point because it was the first blockbuster with a [...]

  • Biggest Box Office Hits of 2018

    The Biggest Box Office Hits and Flops of 2018

    It was the revival nobody saw coming. After a dismal 2017, in which the North American box office tumbled to a three-year low, moviegoing rebounded in a big way. And it wasn’t just superhero tentpoles and animated adventures raking in the green. With all due respect to “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” [...]

  • If Beale Street Could Talk Sharp

    Golden Globes: Amy Adams, Regina King Lead List of Crossover Nominees

    In the age of peak TV, actors, writers, directors and producers, and subsequently their managers and agents, are open for business in any medium, and that new attitude shows in awards nominations, especially when it comes to the Golden Globe acting fields. Amy Adams and Regina King scored nominations in both film and TV categories [...]

  • 2019 Variety Predictions

    2019 Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It would be hard to top the drama of 2018. From media mega-mergers to the rise of Time’s Up, it was a year that had more than its fair share of twists and turns. Leslie Moonves resigned in disgrace, AT&T snapped up Time Warner, Disney inched closer to subsuming Fox and “Black Panther” shattered box [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad