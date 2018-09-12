SAG-AFTRA Resumes TV Animation Talks Following Strike Authorization Vote

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization.

The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than 75% of those union voting members had to approve of the strike authorization for SAG-AFTRA’s national board to call a strike.

SAG-AFTRA members are working under a contract that expired more than a year ago. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the negotiating arm for the entertainment companies, had no comment on Wednesday about the resumption of negotiations. SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SAG-AFTRA board has not announced whether it has approved the strike authorization. More than 98% of the “affected members” who voted in late June and July approved the authorization. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris announced the voting results on July 18, noting that the referendum result did not mean members are on strike.

Related

“Rather, it gives the National Board the authority to declare a strike if absolutely necessary,” she said at the time. “We will keep negotiating with producers for a contract that guarantees members scale wages and residuals for animated programs made for streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. This vote sends a message that we are united and puts our negotiators in the best position possible.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers responded in July after the vote was announced that it hoped a strike could be avoided.

The strike authorization campaign had the backing of a number of high-profile performers, including Pamela Adlon, Ed Asner, Nancy Cartwright, Dan Castellanata, Nick Kroll, Laraine Newman, Patton Oswalt, Cassandra Peterson, and Mindy Sterling.

Carteris noted in June that performers had been working under TV animation agreements that expired on June 30, 2017, and that more than 20 animated series produced for initial exhibition on a subscription-based streaming platform had gone into production. Carteris also told members that because that work is not covered by the traditional terms of the union’s agreements, animation performers do not have the benefit of scale minimums when they work on these programs — and the majority will never pay residuals for any new media exhibition.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • James Marsden, Ed Asner

    James Marsden, Ed Asner Join Netflix Series 'Dead to Me'

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Resumes TV Animation Talks After

    SAG-AFTRA Resumes TV Animation Talks Following Strike Authorization Vote

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • Altice USA To Build Multi Million

    Altice USA To Build Studio Complex for News 12 Network Group on Long Island

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • CBS News legend Mike Wallace, the

    CBS News Must Mull Succession at '60 Minutes'

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017

    Norm Macdonald Clarifies #MeToo Comments on Howard Stern

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Spotlight

    Inside CBS After Leslie Moonves' Ouster (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

  • Samantha Bee Unveils New Open for

    Samantha Bee Unveils New Open for 'Full Frontal' and Other Changes

    SAG-AFTRA has resumed negotiations with companies on TV animation work, two months after members overwhelmingly approved a strike authorization. The key issue for the union is employers’ refusal to provide scale wages or residuals in the fastest-growing area of animated performers’ work — animated programs made for subscription-based streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon. More than […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad