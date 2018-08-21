You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SAG-AFTRA Tells Members Not to Work for Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company

SAG-AFTRA has told its members not to work for Jessica Alba’s consumer goods entity The Honest Company, asserting that it’s shooting non-union commercials in the Los Angeles area this week.

A representative for the union said that a report that The Honest Company had signed an agreement with SAG-AFTRA was incorrect.

The union notified its members Monday that the spots are produced by non-signatory ad agency Mother. The notice did not mention Alba by name.

“The union reached out to The Honest Company and Mother to sign these spots to the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract so that performers being hired to represent families would be entitled to fair wages and working conditions,” the notice said. “To date, neither The Honest Company nor Mother have agreed to sign the Commercials Contract.”

Representatives for Alba and The Honest Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Variety.

SAG-AFTRA warned its members in the notice that they could be subjected to discipline — which could include fines and expulsion — under the union’s Global Rule One, which explicitly bans non-work. SAG-AFTRA is the world’s largest acting union with about 160,000 members.

“All SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold services for this production until further notice,” the missive said. “Accepting employment or rendering services on any of these upcoming commercials may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

Alba launched The Honest Company in 2012 with an emphasis on household products that are manufactured ethically. The privately held Los Angeles-based company touts an Honestly Free Guarantee that it does not use “health-compromising chemicals or compounds.”

Alba is the chairperson of the company. She has said, “I founded The Honest Company because I wanted safe, effective products that perform. After all, you shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you.”

