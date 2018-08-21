SAG-AFTRA Accuses Four Companies of Commercial Contract Violations

SAG-AFTRA has warned its members that four companies are under investigation for falsely representing that they are the employer of performers on commercials.

The union made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after telling its 160,000 members not to work for Jessica Alba’s consumer goods entity The Honest Company because it’s shooting non-union commercials in the Los Angeles area this week. It also said it has revoked the signatory status of Executive Media Services, the fourth-largest non-advertiser/non-ad agency company signed to the union’s commercials contract.

The four companies under investigation are Waving Cat, Talent Solutions, Talent Direct, and CMC/Forecast. The union said their signatory status could be revoked at any time. “The union will keep all of these companies — and in particular CMC/Forecast — under heightened scrutiny due to their past violations of the collective bargaining agreement,” it added.

None of the companies responded to a request for comment. SAG-AFTRA also noted that it will begin negotiations early next year on a successor deal for its commercials contract, which expires on March 31. The contract generates more than $1 billion in annual earnings for union members.

“As we adhere companies to the new agreements, the union is determined to have a direct relationship with the actual employers of our members,” SAG-AFTRA said. “Performers employed under a SAG-AFTRA contract should never have to worry about their safety on set, the risk of not getting paid for their work, or the responsible use of their performance.”

