SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal on Non-Primetime TV With Networks

SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the four major television networks on a successor deal to its master contract covering non-primetime TV work.

The agreement includes language limiting auditions in hotel rooms and private residences. Those limits are part of the initiative announced earlier this year by SAG-AFTRA leaders in response to the industry’s sexual harassment scandals that came to light in October with the revelations about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The union announced the deal Saturday, three weeks before the current three-year pact, known as the network code contract, runs out on June 30. The union said on June 1 that talks had launched under a news blackout.

The contract is officially called the National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting (Network Television Code) and covers work on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The deal covers about $200 million in annual earnings for members.

“This deal delivers overall gains in important areas, including meaningful increases in wages and residuals rates that will put real money in members’ pockets. Additionally, the agreement now reflects important new language limiting auditions or meetings in private hotel rooms and residences, which represents a partial realization of our work toward industry culture change,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.

Related Judge Orders Release of Harvey Weinstein's Employment Contract Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

“I am grateful to the SAG-AFTRA members who served on the negotiating committee and our negotiators national executive director David White and chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez, whose hard work and vision help build a stronger future for our members.”

The term of the tentative contract is July 1 through June 30, 2021. To got into effect, the deal must be approved by the national board, then approved in a ratification vote among the 160,000 union members.

SAG-AFTRA said the new deal incldues an 8.7% overall wage increase to most program fees, implemented through increases of 2.5% the first year, 3% the second year and 3% the third year. The agreement also significantly improves funding of the AFTRA Retirement Fund, a 4.1% overall wage increase for daytime serial performers and a 4.6% overall wage increase for background actors employed on variety programs.

Current programs covered by this contract include “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Price Is Right,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

SAG-AFTRA reached a three-year deal last summer for a new three-year master contract for primetime TV and feature films.