S.E. Cupp to Move to CNN’s Saturday Night Lineup from HLN

S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN starting August 25th.

The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place during its 5 p.m. hour for the foreseeable future.

Cupp’s “Unfiltered” provides the AT&T-owned cable-news network with a right-of-center voice at a time when the White House has cast it as an antagonist. Cupp, who previously was one of the hosts on a CNN revival of “Crossfire,” has not been afraid to wade into debates about politics or pop culture during her HLN tenure. “You won’t always agree with me, but I’ll always be honest and I will ask my guests to be the same,” she told Variety in March of 2017, when HLN announced the launch of her program.

CNN has worked in recent months to build a slate of Saturday originals. Cupp’s program will join “The Van Jones Show” and “The Axe Files” as selections on Saturdays.

Some personal news: I’m thrilled to announce the show we lovingly built on @HLNTV is officially moving to @CNN. Starting Aug 25, you can catch @UnfilteredSE every Saturday night. So proud to join the @VanJones68 and @davidaxelrod already stellar lineup. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 9, 2018

CNN did not release an official announcement about the change in programming lineups.