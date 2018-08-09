S.E. Cupp to Move to CNN’s Saturday Night Lineup from HLN

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
SECupp-HLN
CREDIT: Jeremy Freeman/HLN

S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th.

The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place during its 5 p.m. hour for the foreseeable future.

Cupp’s “Unfiltered” provides the AT&T-owned cable-news network with a right-of-center voice at a time when the White House has cast it as an antagonist. Cupp, who previously was one of the hosts on a CNN revival of “Crossfire,” has not been afraid to wade into debates about politics or pop culture during her HLN tenure. “You won’t always agree with me, but I’ll always be honest and I will ask my guests to be the same,” she told Variety in March of 2017, when HLN announced the launch of her program.

CNN has worked in recent months to build a slate of Saturday originals. Cupp’s program will join “The Van Jones Show” and “The Axe Files” as selections on Saturdays.

CNN did not release an official announcement about the change in programming lineups.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • WORLD OF DANCE -- Season: 2

    TV Ratings: 'World of Dance' Hits New Low, CMA Fest Down From 2017

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • SECupp-HLN

    S.E. Cupp to Move to CNN's Saturday Night Lineup from HLN

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • BBC Studios Hires Channel 4 Veteran

    BBC Studios Hires Channel 4 Veteran Ralph Lee as Director of Content

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • Spongebob Nickelodeon

    Viacom 3Q Profit Tumbles On Advertising Declines, International Markets

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • archie panjabi blindspot season 2

    Archie Panjabi to Star in Legal Drama Put Pilot at NBC

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Warns Members of Possible Strike

    SAG-AFTRA Warns Members of Possible Strike Against BBH Ad Agency

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

  • David SchwimmerFX Winter TCA Tour Photowall,

    TV News Roundup: David Schwimmer to Guest Star on 'Will & Grace'

    S.E. Cupp, the conservative-leaning host of HLN’s 5 p.m. hour weekdays, will have to start working for the weekend. Her program, “Unflitered,” will air between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays on CNN  starting August 25th. The move was announced internally at CNN Thursday morning. HLN is expected to show taped programming in her place […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad