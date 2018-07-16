Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘The Politician’ Casts Zoey Deutch, Three More Series Regulars

The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned.

Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will star. The music-driven series is described as a satirical comedy revolving around a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara played by Platt. It is believed that there will be musical numbers in every episode.

Deutch can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Set It Up.” She recently co-starred and produced “The Year of Spectacular Men,” and appeared in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some.” She is repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Boynton will next be seen starring opposite Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which explores the rise of iconic rock band Queen. She is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Dreyfuss currently stars in the Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” as Zoe Murphy. She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Stone Manners Salners Agency, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Jones will make her television debut in “The Politician.”

The series hails from the “Glee” team of Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Murphy will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer, with Falchuk and Brennan serving as writers and executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce for Netflix. The streaming giant previously gave the series a two-season commitment.