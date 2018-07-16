Ryan Murphy Netflix Series ‘The Politician’ Casts Zoey Deutch, Three More Series Regulars

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zoey Deutch
CREDIT: David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned.

Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will star. The music-driven series is described as a satirical comedy revolving around a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara played by Platt. It is believed that there will be musical numbers in every episode.

Deutch can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Set It Up.” She recently co-starred and produced “The Year of Spectacular Men,” and appeared in Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some.” She is repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Boynton will next be seen starring opposite Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which explores the rise of iconic rock band Queen. She is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Dreyfuss currently stars in the Broadway musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” as Zoe Murphy. She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Stone Manners Salners Agency, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Jones will make her television debut in “The Politician.”

The series hails from the “Glee” team of Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Murphy will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer, with Falchuk and Brennan serving as writers and executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios will produce for Netflix. The streaming giant previously gave the series a two-season commitment.

More TV

  • Zoey Deutch

    Ryan Murphy Netflix Series 'The Politician' Casts Zoey Deutch, Three More Series Regulars

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • "Refuge" -- Eric is called in

    'Ransom' Renewed by CBS for Season 3

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • Anderson Cooper

    Anderson Cooper Slams Trump-Putin Presser as 'Disgraceful'

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • Vince Gilligan

    'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Sets New Deal With Sony Pictures Television

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • cardi b jay-z beyonce

    Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • San Diego Comic Con Preview 2017

    Variety Announces Comic-Con Studio and Kick-Off Party With YouTube

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

  • POSE -- "Pink Slip" -- Season

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of July 16, 2018

    The upcoming Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician” has added four series regulars to its cast, Variety has learned. Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones have been cast in the series, though the exact nature of their characters is being kept under wraps. They join previously announced cast member Ben Platt, who will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad