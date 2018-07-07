SPONSORED

Russia vs. Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saves a penalty kick from Nicolai Jorgensen of DenmarkCroatia v Denmark, Round of 16, 2018 FIFA World Cup football match, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod , Russia - 1 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutters

Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major upset. Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev’s fortitude cemented Russia’s win, blocking shots from Iago Aspas and Koke. Meanwhile, something was rotten in the state of Denmark on Sunday when the Danish Dynamite faced Croatia, who had already performed staggeringly with wins against Nigeria, Iceland, and a crushing 3-0 blow against Argentina earlier in the competition. Despite Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel’s commendable defense, Croatia ended up qualifying for their first World Cup quarter-final in 20 years.

Russia will play Croatia at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

More TV

  • Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saves a

    Russia vs. Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

  • Fusion Media Group

    Univision Looking to Sell Fusion Media Group (Report)

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

  • Sweden World Cup Emil Forsberg

    Sweden vs. England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Seeks TV Animation Strike Authorization

    SAG-AFTRA Seeks TV Animation Strike Authorization

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

  • Steve Ditko dead

    Steve Ditko, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Co-Creator, Dies at 90

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

  • Migos

    Will the BET Awards Leave Los Angeles for Atlanta or Las Vegas?

    Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad