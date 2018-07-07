Russia vs. Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

Both Russia and Croatia have penalty shoot-outs to thank for securing their spots in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup. After 120 minutes of play on Sunday, the host nation defeated La Roja, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and were favorites to win the tournament this year, in a major upset. Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev’s fortitude cemented Russia’s win, blocking shots from Iago Aspas and Koke. Meanwhile, something was rotten in the state of Denmark on Sunday when the Danish Dynamite faced Croatia, who had already performed staggeringly with wins against Nigeria, Iceland, and a crushing 3-0 blow against Argentina earlier in the competition. Despite Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel’s commendable defense, Croatia ended up qualifying for their first World Cup quarter-final in 20 years.

Russia shocked the world as they advanced past Spain to the quarterfinals. See how it happened in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/P0BVe0b2W8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Russia will play Croatia at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.