TV News Roundup: Rupert Grint Cast in M. Night Shyamalan Series at Apple

Rupert Grint
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

In Today’s TV News Roundup, Rupert Grint has joined an untitled M. Night Shyamalan Series and BBC One released a first look image of Sam Claflin on set for the fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.”

DATES

Season five of INSP’s “The Cowboy’s Way” is set to premiere Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. CT. Produced by Glassman Media, the original docu-series follows three modern-day cowboys – Bubba Thompson, a rancher and carpenter, Cody Harris, a rodeo champion and cattle dealer, and Chris “Booger” Brown, a cattleman and horse trainer – as they work long hours underneath the hot Alabama sun.

FIRST LOOK

BBC One released a first look image of Sam Claflin on set for the network’s fifth season of “Peaky Blinders.” Following the twists and turns of season four, this season will take place amidst the 1929 financial crash, providing the perfect opportunity for Claflin’s new politician character to take control of Britain. Anthony Byrne is directing the the show, which is set to air in early 2019. See the photo below.

Sam Claflin Peaky Blinders

CASTING

Rupert Grint has joined Apple’s untitled psychological thriller from producer M. Night Shyamalan as the character Julian Pearce. Joining Grint on the series is Lauren Ambrose who plays Dorothy, his character’s older sister, and Nell Tiger Free. Shyamalan is set to executive produce alongside writer and creator Tony Basgallop in addition to directing the first episode. Also executive producing are Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham.

EVENTS

National Geographic and WeWork are partnering to bring a “Valley of the Bloom” experience to multiple WeWork workspaces in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Inspired by the six-part limited series “Valley of the Boom” from showrunner Matthew Carnahan and executive producer Arianna Huffington, each location will feature a 1990s internet cafe, which will provide practical tools such as professional headshots and on-site consultations with Linked-In experts.

RATINGS

The series premiere of “Dirty John” on Bravo delivered 2.1 million viewers in Live+3, with an adults 18-49 audience of 826,000. When factoring in viewing across all digital platforms, the premiere drew an audience of 2.5 million viewers.

Will & Grace” hit a new series low in the Thursday overnight ratings on NBC. The sitcom revival put up just a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers. That is down approximately 20% versus last week’s episode in the demo. This season as a whole is currently down around 40% in both measures compared to the first revival season in Live+Same Day

