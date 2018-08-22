VH1 Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ for Season Four (EXCLUSIVE)

VH1 has renewed “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” for a fourth season. Top contestants from past “RuPaul’s Drag Race” seasons compete to earn a crown and a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” Both programs are hosted by RuPaul Charles.

Similar in format to the mothership “Drag Race” series, “All Stars” features past “Drag Race” performers as they compete in a variety of comedy, dance or acting challenges like “Lip Sync for Your Legacy,” with previous prizes including a one-year supply of cosmetics and $100,000. RuPaul serves as judge, along with entertainment personalities such as Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” recently earned a combined 12 Emmy Award nominations — a record for VH1 — and both shows were greenlit for new seasons earlier this year.

“This franchise is truly a force to be reckoned with,” said Pamela Post, head of scripted for VH1, MTV and Logo. “Our passionate and talented Queens continue to speak to our diverse fans who are not only looking for entertainment, but also the encouragement and inspiration to be their unique selves.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers.

Together “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” have been nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards. If “Drag Race” wins for reality competition and host, it would become the first series to do so.