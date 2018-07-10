RuPaul to Test New Daytime Talk Show For Telepictures (EXCLUSIVE)

RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host.

The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in front of a live audience, will feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture. He’s not expected to do cooking or exercise segments, which have been typical daytime fare. Frequent collaborator Michelle Visage is also expected to play a major role.

Telepictures, the syndication production arm of Warner Bros., is also behind Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, as well as “The Real,” which was recently renewed for two seasons. The hope is that his unique flair will help the show stand out, given that other celebrity-driven talk shows have faltered, including efforts from Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira, and Harry Connick Jr.

RuPaul, who is best known for hosting “The RuPaul Show” on VH1 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs for both Logo and VH1, skyrocketed to fame with the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).” That success led to a contract with MAC Cosmetics, making him the first drag queen supermodel.

He has several other TV projects in the works, including a comedy series for Netflix titled “AJ and the Queen,” in which he will star, as well as write and executive produce with Michael Patrick King. Hulu is also developing a series based on his life with J.J. Abrams serving as executive producer.