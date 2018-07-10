RuPaul to Test New Daytime Talk Show For Telepictures (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
RuPaul
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host.

The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in front of a live audience, will feature the host bringing his unique, positive and aspirational point of view to the format, interviewing celebrities, giving beauty and glam tips, playing games, and dishing on pop culture. He’s not expected to do cooking or exercise segments, which have been typical daytime fare. Frequent collaborator Michelle Visage is also expected to play a major role.

Telepictures, the syndication production arm of Warner Bros., is also behind Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, as well as “The Real,” which was recently renewed for two seasons. The hope is that his unique flair will help the show stand out, given that other celebrity-driven talk shows have faltered, including efforts from Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira, and Harry Connick Jr.

RuPaul, who is best known for hosting “The RuPaul Show” on VH1 and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and its spinoffs for both Logo and VH1, skyrocketed to fame with the dance track “Supermodel (You Better Work).” That success led to a contract with MAC Cosmetics, making him the first drag queen supermodel.

He has several other TV projects in the works, including a comedy series for Netflix titled “AJ and the Queen,” in which he will star, as well as write and executive produce with Michael Patrick King. Hulu is also developing a series based on his life with J.J. Abrams serving as executive producer.

More TV

  • James Hawes to Direct 'Snowpiercer' Pilot

    James Hawes to Direct 'Snowpiercer' Pilot Reshoots for TNT (EXCLUSIVE)

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

  • RuPaul

    RuPaul to Test New Daytime Talk Show For Telepictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

  • Terence Gray Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How YouTube and Indie Spirit Launched New York Television Festival

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

  • Donald Trump

    TV Ratings: ABC Tops Monday With Trump Supreme Court Pick Cutting Into Primetime

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

  • Chris D'Elia-Nicole Byer

    Netflix Sets Global Stand Up Comedy Event Series Featuring Chris D'Elia, Nicole Byer

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

  • Stuart Ford's AGC Studios Recruits Lourdes

    Univision Alum Lourdes Diaz Becomes First Major TV Hire at Stuart Ford's AGC Studios

    RuPaul is adding another title to his ever expanding resume: daytime talk show host. The Emmy-winning host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is bringing his personality to the daytime space, filming a talk show pilot for Telepictures, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, which is targeted for a fall 2019 launch and will be filmed in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad