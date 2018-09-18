RuPaul Makes History With Win for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night.

While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

RuPaul made history as the first to win Host of a Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in the same year. The series received a record 12 nominations this year.

The audience erupted into cheers when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” took home the latter award with a particular close-up on Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon during the broadcast.

Taking the stage in a custom Calvin Klein look featuring an Andy Warhol Statue of Liberty design on his jacket, RuPaul could not stop expressing how “lovely” the recognition was and “how happy we are to present this show.” Looking back over the past ten seasons of the show, he called out the “140 drag queens we’ve released into the wild.”

Closing out his speech, RuPaul took a moment to address all the “dreamers out there.” He said: “Listen, if you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen? Now let the music play!”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    TV Review: A Lackluster Emmys Production, With Wonderfully Surprising Winners

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We

    Watch the Musical Emmy Opener, 'We Solved It!'

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • Regina King Emmy Win

    Emmys: Winners Reflect Hollywood's Wider Lens and the Need for More Progress

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • John Oliver - Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

    'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' Wins Third Straight Variety Talk Series Emmy

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • ATLANTA -- "Alligator Man" -- Season

    Emmy Awards: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • Peter Dinklage Reflects on End of

    Peter Dinklage on the Last Day of Shooting 'Game of Thrones': 'It Was Very Sad'

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

  • Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' Wins Best Drama Series in Emmys Return

    Amy Sherman-Palladino wasn’t the only winner to make history at the Primetime Emmys on Monday night. While he may have bemoaned that he only had one line in the opening number as he brought out a telephone, RuPaul walked away with two awards by the end of the show for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” RuPaul made […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad