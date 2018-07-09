TV Ratings: ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls,’ ‘Shades of Blue’ Hit New Lows

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS -- "Uzo Aduba" Episode 404 -- Pictured: Bear Grylls -- (Photo by: Ben Simms/NBC)
CREDIT: Ben Simms/NBC

NBC shows “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Shades of Blue” both posted new ratings lows on Sunday night.

“Running Wild” led off the night with a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers. That is down 50% in the demo and nearly 40% in total viewers from last week’s episode, marking a new low in both measures for the wilderness survival show. After a repeat of “America’s Got Talent,” “Shades of Blue” was even in the demo with a 0.5 rating but down over 15% in total viewers with 2.9 million, which is a new viewership low for the series.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 6.3 million) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 5.1 million) held mostly steady. “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.9 million) dipped in total viewers.

The only original CBS aired was a new episode of “Big Brother” (1.1, 6.3 million), which was steady.

Fox aired “One Strange Rock” (0.2, 870,000) and a new episode of “Ghosted” (0.4, 1.1 million).

ABC won the night with a 0.9 ad 4.9 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.7 and 4.8 million viewers. NBC was third with a 0.5 and 3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.1 million.

