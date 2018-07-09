TV Ratings: ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls,’ ‘Shades of Blue’ Hit New Lows

NBC shows “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” and “Shades of Blue” both posted new ratings lows on Sunday night.

“Running Wild” led off the night with a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers. That is down 50% in the demo and nearly 40% in total viewers from last week’s episode, marking a new low in both measures for the wilderness survival show. After a repeat of “America’s Got Talent,” “Shades of Blue” was even in the demo with a 0.5 rating but down over 15% in total viewers with 2.9 million, which is a new viewership low for the series.

On ABC, “Celebrity Family Feud” (1.1, 6.3 million) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.9, 5.1 million) held mostly steady. “To Tell the Truth” (0.8, 3.9 million) dipped in total viewers.

The only original CBS aired was a new episode of “Big Brother” (1.1, 6.3 million), which was steady.

Fox aired “One Strange Rock” (0.2, 870,000) and a new episode of “Ghosted” (0.4, 1.1 million).

ABC won the night with a 0.9 ad 4.9 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.7 and 4.8 million viewers. NBC was third with a 0.5 and 3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.1 million.