Rüdiger Böss, ProSiebenSat.1’s Longtime Buyer in Hollywood, to Leave the Company

Rüdiger Böss, who as head buyer for ProSiebenSat.1 negotiated the German broadcast giant’s deals with U.S. studios for many years, is leaving after more than a quarter of a century at the company.

Böss is a well-known figure in the international TV business and a familiar face at major events and markets. ProSiebenSat.1 CEO Conrad Albert called the outgoing exec “our man in Hollywood.” Henrik Pabst will take over Böss’ responsibilities as executive vice president of content acquisitions and sales.

“I look back at this quarter-century at ProSiebenSat.1 with fondness and gratitude and am incredibly happy that I was able to spend the majority of my professional life here,” Böss said in a statement.

In a farewell note to contacts and colleagues, Böss acknowledged many tough negotiations but said that “many fair partnerships and also friendships came out of these more than two decades.” His next move is not yet known, but, he added: “It is only a temporary farewell.”

In an era of rich output deals, Böss brought a raft of premium U.S. series and big-ticket movies to German air. Albert said that Böss was the man who opened the doors for ProSiebenSat.1 to the Hollywood studios, negotiating deals with Warner Bros., Disney, 20th Century Fox, CBS and Paramount, among other U.S. players, throughout his long career.

“His instinct for the next big TV hit, his negotiation skills and his passion for movies are legendary,” Albert said. “He brought all the major blockbusters and U.S. ratings hits to Germany for us. And alongside all that, he was always a great colleague and friend. We thank Rüdiger from the bottom of our hearts for these extraordinary years and wish him all the very best for his future.”

In his statement, Böss said: “My biggest thank-you goes to all the wonderful colleagues and partners. I am very proud of what we achieved together and the program milestones that we secured for our stations, from ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (one of my first purchases) to ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ But now I’m taking a hint from the title of one of our most recent purchases: ‘The Boy Needs Fresh Air.’ And after a short break, I will get back in touch!”