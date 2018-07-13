Roy Moore Says Sacha Baron Cohen Duped Him Too, Threatens Legal Action

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Roy Moore has admitted that he too was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen for Cohen’s upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?,” and threatened legal action if Showtime “airs a defamatory attack on [his] character.”

In a statement, Moore said that he was tricked into participating in Cohen’s series after he was invited to receive an award for his “strong support of Israel.”

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney,” he said. Palin and Walsh have also released statements related to their participation in “Who Is America?”

Moore went so far as to compare his defense of the U.S. from Cohen’s criticism to his service in the Vietnam War.

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen. If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” Moore said. “As for Mr. Cohen, whose art is trickery, deception, and dishonesty, Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”

He went on to berate Cohen for hiding his identity in order to “deceive others only to mock and ridicule them” and implied Cohen’s style of humor is anti-American.

“As an Alabamian, I believe in truth and honesty, which the shadowy media groups behind this illicit scheme do not,” Moore said. “Obviously, people like Cohen who mock not only Israel but those who support Israel and the principles upon which America is based, do not share my beliefs.”

“America is not only about being proud but about being brave and standing for what we believe,” he continued.

