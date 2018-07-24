ABC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’ Sets Debut

ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" - After celebrating their 45th anniversary, Roseanne reveals to Dan a bigger problem with her bad knee. Meanwhile, Crystal announces her retirement as a waitress at the casino, and Becky and Darlene compete for the job which has full-time benefits, on the eighth episode of the revival of "Roseanne," TUESDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Adam Rose)SARA GILBERT, JOHN GOODMAN
CREDIT: ABC

ABC will wait until mid-October to premiere its Tuesday night lineup, led by “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners.”

The broadcaster revealed premiere dates for its new fall season Tuesday. The first of the network’s new episodes will debut Monday, Sept. 24 with the premieres of a new “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Good Doctor.” Long-running drama “Grey’s Anatomy” will premiere enjoy a two-hour season premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The biggest move, however, is the decision to hold the premiere of the Tuesday lineup until Oct. 16 — one that appears driven by the production schedule for “The Conners,” whose writers room opened weeks later than other series. That delay was caused by the abrupt cancellation of “Roseanne” in response to star Roseanne Barr’s racist comments on Twitter, and the two weeks of subsequent negotiations that led to the order of a Barr-free spinoff, “The Conners.” Last year, ABC’s fall lineup premiered two weeks earlier in the calendar.

See below for all of ABC’s premiere dates:

MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 27 premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor” (Season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Season 6 premiere)
8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife” (Season 3 premiere; new time)
9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family” (Season 10 premiere)
9:30-10:00 p.m. “Single Parents” (Series premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 15 premiere; two hours)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 5 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 29 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 4
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Station 19” (Season 2 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5
8:00-8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 5 premiere; new day and time)
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Speechless” (Season 3 premiere; new day)
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Child Support” (Season 2 premiere; new time)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7
8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Series premiere; two hours)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Season 10 premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Alec Baldwin Show” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16
8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (Series premiere)
8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright” (Series premiere)
9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (Season 5 premiere)
9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together” (Season 2 premiere)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Series premiere)

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    ABC Fall Premiere Dates: 'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' Sets Debut

  • Lena Waithe

    'The Chi' Creator Lena Waithe Sets First-Look Deal at Showtime

  • Josh Sapan

    Listen: Josh Sapan on Why Small Is Beautiful for AMC Networks

  • Justin Baldoni Brings #MeToo to 'Man

    'Man Enough' Host Justin Baldoni on Educating Men About #MeToo

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1407" -

    TV Ratings: 'Bachelorette' Tops Monday for Ninth Straight Week

  Fox Sports Signals Standoff With Comcast Over Big Ten Network

    Fox Sports Signals Standoff With Comcast Over Big Ten Network

  Bill Simmons Signs New Multi-Year Deal at HBO

    Bill Simmons Signs New Multi-Year Deal at HBO

