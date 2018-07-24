ABC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’ Sets Debut

ABC will wait until mid-October to premiere its Tuesday night lineup, led by “Roseanne” spinoff “The Conners.”

The broadcaster revealed premiere dates for its new fall season Tuesday. The first of the network’s new episodes will debut Monday, Sept. 24 with the premieres of a new “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Good Doctor.” Long-running drama “Grey’s Anatomy” will premiere enjoy a two-hour season premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The biggest move, however, is the decision to hold the premiere of the Tuesday lineup until Oct. 16 — one that appears driven by the production schedule for “The Conners,” whose writers room opened weeks later than other series. That delay was caused by the abrupt cancellation of “Roseanne” in response to star Roseanne Barr’s racist comments on Twitter, and the two weeks of subsequent negotiations that led to the order of a Barr-free spinoff, “The Conners.” Last year, ABC’s fall lineup premiered two weeks earlier in the calendar.

See below for all of ABC’s premiere dates:

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 27 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor” (Season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Season 6 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife” (Season 3 premiere; new time)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family” (Season 10 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Single Parents” (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 15 premiere; two hours)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 5 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 29 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Station 19” (Season 2 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 5 premiere; new day and time)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Speechless” (Season 3 premiere; new day)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Child Support” (Season 2 premiere; new time)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Series premiere; two hours)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Season 10 premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Alec Baldwin Show” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (Series premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright” (Series premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (Season 5 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Series premiere)