Roseanne Barr Says She Thought Valerie Jarrett Was White in New Video

Roseanne Barr has finally appeared on camera to explain that racist Valerie Jarrett tweet.

In a clip released on her YouTube account on Friday, the disgraced comedian is seen smoking a cigarette while a producer tries to coach her into giving the interview like a presidential address. Frustrated, she tells him that she’s trying to talk about the Iran deal and Jarrett, thought he producer replies that she’s “told [him] this three different times.”

Barr eventually looks at the camera and yells, “I thought the bitch was white!” in regards to Jarrett.

Barr had been fired from her ABC sitcom, the revived “Roseanne,” in May after she in a tweet described Jarrett as “Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the apes had a baby.”

Barr had told her fans on July 8 that she would appear in a TV interview. However, she later backtracked and said she would be releasing her own video explanation on her YouTube account.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she tweeted. “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

The next day, she wrote, “After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

Barr previously addressed the situation about a month ago in an emotional interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. In it, she said she feels “remorse” over the tweet and claimed she would “never would have wittingly called any black person…a monkey.”