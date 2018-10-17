Roseanne Barr Lashes Out After ‘The Conners’ Offs Her Character

Roseanne Barr’s character was killed off in Tuesday’s premiere of “The Conners,” but the former TV star took to Twitter to protest the narrative turn.

“I AIN’T DEAD BITCHES,” Barr tweeted. Barr and her spiritual teacher Rabbi Shmuley Boteach also released a longer statement regarding the on-screen death.

“While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of ‘The Conners,’ all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne’s cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel ‘Roseanne’ by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show,” the statement reads. It went on to slam ABC’s cancellation of “Roseanne,” calling it a result of “fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.”

In May, “Roseanne” was canceled after Barr posted a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The “Conners” spin-off was ordered in mid-June.

Read the full statement below.

This was a choice the network did not have to make. ‘Roseanne’ was the only show on television that directly addressed the deep divisions threatening the very fabric of our society. Specifically, the show promoted the message that love and respect for one another’s personhood should transcend differences in background and ideological discord. The show brought together characters of different political persuasions and ethnic backgrounds in one, unified family, a rarity in modern American entertainment. Above all else, the show celebrated a strong, matriarchal woman in a leading role, something we need more of in our country.

Through humor and a universally relatable main character, the show represented a weekly teaching moment for our nation. Yet it is often following an inexcusable – but not unforgivable – mistake that we can discover the most important lesson of all: Forgiveness. After repeated and heartfelt apologies, the network was unwilling to look past a regrettable mistake, thereby denying the twin American values of both repentance and forgiveness. In a hyper-partisan climate, people will sometimes make the mistake of speaking with words that do not truly reflect who they are. However, it is the power of forgiveness that defines our humanity.

Our society needs to heal on many levels. What better way for healing than a shared moment, once a week, where we could have all enjoyed a compelling storyline featuring a witty character – a woman – who America connected with, not in spite of her flaws, but because of them. The cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ is an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.