Roseanne Barr Thanks John Goodman for ‘Speaking Truth’ About Her

Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday.

Her message was a response to Goodman’s interview with the Sunday Times, in which he addressed the controversy around a tweet she sent to Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett earlier this year.

“I was surprised at the response,” Goodman said about Barr’s tweet. “And that’s probably all I should say about that. … I know for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

However, Goodman also admitted that he had previous sent Barr an email thanking her for relinquishing her rights to the show so a spinoff could happen, but she never responded.

“She was going through hell at the time,” he said. “And she’s still going through hell.”

Barr sent the derogatory tweet in May of this year. ABC, which had renewed the “Roseanne” revival for a second season, denounced the comments and canceled the sitcom. However, less than a month later, the network picked up “The Conners,” a spinoff of the show that will star everyone but Barr. Speculation is that her character will be killed off, and although Goodman said the status of her character is “unknown” at this time, he did further the speculation by adding that he guesses Dan will be “mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman told the Times that he was “broken-hearted” by the cancellation and said he went through a period where he was “very depressed.”

“I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit,” he said.

See Barr’s tweet below: