Roseanne Barr Thanks John Goodman for ‘Speaking Truth’ About Her

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Goodman, Roseanne Barr. John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne", in Burbank, CalifLA Premiere of "Roseanne", Burbank, USA - 23 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday.

Her message was a response to Goodman’s interview with the Sunday Times, in which he addressed the controversy around a tweet she sent to Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett earlier this year.

“I was surprised at the response,” Goodman said about Barr’s tweet. “And that’s probably all I should say about that. … I know for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

However, Goodman also admitted that he had previous sent Barr an email thanking her for relinquishing her rights to the show so a spinoff could happen, but she never responded.

“She was going through hell at the time,” he said. “And she’s still going through hell.”

Barr sent the derogatory tweet in May of this year. ABC, which had renewed the “Roseanne” revival for a second season, denounced the comments and canceled the sitcom. However, less than a month later, the network picked up “The Conners,” a spinoff of the show that will star everyone but Barr. Speculation is that her character will be killed off, and although Goodman said the status of her character is “unknown” at this time, he did further the speculation by adding that he guesses Dan will be “mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman told the Times that he was “broken-hearted” by the cancellation and said he went through a period where he was “very depressed.”

“I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit,” he said.

See Barr’s tweet below:

Artisans

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team on

    'RuPaul's Drag Race' Hair Team Wigs Out About the Best Looks

  • Donald Glover Had to Help Clear

    'Atlanta' Music Supervisor Says Donald Glover Called Stevie Wonder to Clear Tracks for 'Teddy Perkins' Episode

  • Insecure

    'Insecure' Cinematographer on the Importance of Showing Beauty of Dark Skin on Screen

  • Game of Thrones

    How 'Game of Thrones' Composer Told Jon and Daenerys' Love Story Through Music

  • Stephen Schwartz

    Stephen Schwartz Teases 'Wicked' Movie, Offers First Listen to 'Prince of Egypt' Stage Musical

  • Pirates of the Caribbean 5

    'Pirates of the Caribbean 5': Behind-the-Scenes of a Scoring Session With Geoff Zanelli

  • Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With

    Star Scenery Painters: Going Backstage With Top Scenic Artists

  • KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS

    'Kubo and the Two Strings': How a Costume Designer Worked Magic With Laika's Technology

  • Zootopia character animation

    'Zootopia' Character Animation: How the Animals Came to Life

More TV

  • John Goodman, Roseanne Barr. John Goodman,

    Roseanne Barr Thanks John Goodman for 'Speaking Truth' About Her

    Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist. “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday. Her message was […]

  • Justin Roiland poses for a portrait

    Justin Roiland Animated Comedy 'Solar Opposites' Scores Two Season Order at Hulu

    Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist. “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday. Her message was […]

  • Common Chrysalis Ball

    Common Series 'Saturday Night Knife & Gun Club' in the Works at Lionsgate

    Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist. “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday. Her message was […]

  • Chris Stapleton

    Chris Stapleton Leads CMA Nominations

    Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist. “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday. Her message was […]

  • 'Broad City,' 'The Simpsons' Win Juried

    'Broad City,' 'The Simpsons' Win Juried Emmy Awards

    Roseanne Barr has thanked her longtime co-star John Goodman for his support, after he gave an interview in which he said he knows “for a fact” that she is not a racist. “I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday. Her message was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad