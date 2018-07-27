Roseanne to Sean Hannity on Controversial Tweet: ‘It Cost Me Everything’

Roseanne Barr, 2018 Winter TCA
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX

A defiant and sometimes rambling Roseanne Barr took to Sean Hannity’s Fox News program and, defiant and humbled in equal parts, said the controversial tweet that led to the cancellation of her popular ABC program was a “mistake” and “it cost me everything, my life’s work.”

But she also said the tweet was meant to express a political view, not a racial one, and insisted her intentions had been misunderstood.

More to come….

