Roseanne to Sean Hannity on Controversial Tweet: ‘It Cost Me Everything’

A defiant and sometimes rambling Roseanne Barr took to Sean Hannity’s Fox News program and, defiant and humbled in equal parts, said the controversial tweet that led to the cancellation of her popular ABC program was a “mistake” and “it cost me everything, my life’s work.”

But she also said the tweet was meant to express a political view, not a racial one, and insisted her intentions had been misunderstood.

