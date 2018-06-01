Roseanne Barr Bows Out of Joe Rogan Podcast Appearance

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
LA Premiere of "Roseanne"
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned.

Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace.”

Barr was expected to appear on the popular podcast to discuss the cancellation of the revival of her hit ABC sitcom that bears her name. The show was axed on Tuesday morning after Barr tweeted a racist comment about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr wrote that Jarrett looks like the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barr went on to apologize to Jarrett, and subsequently tweeted, “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

She also claimed the tweet was partially the result of taking the sleep aid Ambien, and also said she was not aware Jarrett was African-American but thought rather she was Saudi, Jewish, or Persian.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • LEGION -- "Chapter 16" - Season

    'Legion' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Launches Negotiations on Network Code

    SAG-AFTRA Launches Negotiations on Network Code Contract

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • LA Premiere of "Roseanne"

    Roseanne Barr Bows Out of Joe Rogan Podcast Appearance

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • Joy Reid Hillary Clinton NYC Power

    Joy Reid Is Dealing With a New Controversy. MSNBC Is Backing Her Again

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • Hulu Live TV Package

    Hulu in Major Exec Shakeup: Content Chief Joel Stillerman, Two SVPs Are Out

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • Ben Shank, Matt Sprouse Launch York

    Unscripted Producers Ben Shank, Matt Sprouse Launch York and Wilder Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

  • Kelsey Grammer

    Kelsey Grammer Joins Fox Drama 'Proven Innocent'

    Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned. Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad