Roseanne Barr Bows Out of Joe Rogan Podcast Appearance

Roseanne Barr will not be appearing on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Friday as previously planned.

Rogan made the announcement on social media. “The Roseanne podcast is not happening today,” he wrote. “She’s not doing well and doesn’t want to travel, and she’s gone radio silent on me, so I’m just going to step away. The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace.”

Barr was expected to appear on the popular podcast to discuss the cancellation of the revival of her hit ABC sitcom that bears her name. The show was axed on Tuesday morning after Barr tweeted a racist comment about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr wrote that Jarrett looks like the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Jarrett, an African-American, was born in Iran to American parents.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barr went on to apologize to Jarrett, and subsequently tweeted, “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

She also claimed the tweet was partially the result of taking the sleep aid Ambien, and also said she was not aware Jarrett was African-American but thought rather she was Saudi, Jewish, or Persian.