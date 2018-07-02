Roseanne Barr Considers TV Return: ‘I’ve Already Been Offered So Many Things’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
LA Premiere of "Roseanne"
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

Roseanne Barr might be heading back to the small screen sooner than expected.

During a recent appearance on Rabbi Schmuley Boteach’s podcast, Barr hinted at the possibility of returning to television. “Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things. I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV, and I might do it,” Barr said. “But we’ll see.”

ABC pulled the plug on “Roseanne” in May after Barr made a comment on Twitter referring to former Obama administration aide Valerie Jarett as the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr has since deleted the tweet and apologized saying, “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. I am now leaving Twitter.”

Barr broke down in tears when Boteach pressed her on the incident. “I didn’t mean what they think I meant, and that’s what’s so painful. When you hurt people, even unwittingly, there’s no excuse. I apologize to anyone who felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean, to my own ignorance,” she said.

Related

Barr said she has yet to privately apologize to Jarrett, though she was “praying for the right words” before reaching out.

The full conversation, which was around an hour and 45 minutes long, mainly focused on Judaism, spirituality, and the Torah.

“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance. Sometimes you ask people what do you think should be done to you, knowing what you’ve done wrong and it seems that people always know what should be done to them. I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews,” she said.

Following the cancelation of “Roseanne,” the network gave a series order to “The Conners,” a spinoff starring original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Barr, who played the matriarch on the recently revived sitcom, will not have any involvement in the new show.

