‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Married in Scotland

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britain Harington Leslie – 23 Jun 2018
Kit Harington
Rose Leslie and father Sebastian Leslie
Jack Donnelly, Malin Akerman
Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams
View Gallery 10 Images

The Royal Wedding, part two?

Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017.

Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

Harington starred in BBC One’s “Gunpowder,” about the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 and in which he played Robert Catesby, of whom Harington is a direct descendant. He will appear in “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan,” also starring Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, Thandie Newton, and Kathy Bates. His role on “Game of Thrones” earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. Harington is a native of London and attended the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

Leslie, born Rose Eleanor Arbuthnot-Leslie, first rose to fame in Season 1 of BBC’s hit drama “Downton Abbey.” She began appearing on “Game of Thrones” in Season 2 until her character, the wilding Ygritte, the love interest of Harington’s Jon Snow, was killed off in Season 4. She currently stars on CBS All Access’ legal and political drama “The Good Fight.” Leslie was born to a noble family in Scotland and was raised at Lickleyhead Castle, her family’s 15th century ancestral seat. Her father is the Aberdeenshire Chieftain of Clan Leslie.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

    'Game of Thrones' Stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington Married in Scotland

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • Seth Rogen Says He Rejected Paul

    Seth Rogen Says He Rejected Paul Ryan's Request for a Photo

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    'Roseanne': What's Next for ABC's Spinoff

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • D'Arcy Carden The Good Place

    Emmys: Will Critical Darlings Like 'The Good Place' and 'Killing Eve' Find a Foothold?

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Netflix & Pill" -

    The 'Roseanne' Spinoff Can't Escape Roseanne (Column)

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • Lagardere Studios' Imagissime Unveils New Documentaries

    Lagardere Studios' Imagissime Unveils New Slate of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

  • Laura Ingraham

    Laura Ingraham Is Under Madison Ave.'s Microscope Again

    The Royal Wedding, part two? “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were married Saturday in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The pair began dating in 2012 after meeting on “Game of Thrones” and announced their engagement in September 2017. Their nuptials were attended by several members of the “Game of Thrones” cast, including Peter Dinklage, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad