Rosario Dawson to Star in USA Network Pilot ‘Briarpatch’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rosario Dawson
CREDIT: Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, a homicide detective, is killed by a car bomb, Allegra returns to her corrupt Texas hometown. What begins as a search for the murderer becomes a fraught and dangerous excavation of the past Allegra has long sought to bury.

In addition to starring, Dawson will also serve as producer.

Should the project get picked up to series, it would mark Dawson’s first starring role on a network television series. She currently appears as Claire Temple in the Marvel-Netflix universe, having appeared in “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “The Defenders.” Dawson is best known for her film work, having starred in movies like “The 25th Hour,” “Sin City,” “Rent,” and “Unstoppable.”

Dawson is also an activist lending her time to a range of influential organizations, most notably Voto Latino, which she co-founded in 2004 to help empower Latino millennials to vote and influence change in government. She is repped by CAA Untitled Entertainment, and The Lede Company.

Andy Greenwald adapted “Briarpatch” for television and will executive produce along with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Universal Cable Productions and Paramount Television will produce.

More TV

  • Common Chrysalis Ball

    Rapper/Actor Common Signs With UTA in All Areas

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • Michael O'Rielly FCC

    FCC Set to Propose Easing of Children's Television Rules

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • Orphan Black

    Listen: Tatiana Maslany Would Do an 'Orphan Black' Reunion on One Condition

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • Rosario Dawson

    Rosario Dawson to Star in USA Network Pilot 'Briarpatch'

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • Showtime Orders Newsmagzine Pilot with Amanda

    Showtime Orders Newsmagzine Pilot with Amanda de Cadenet

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • 'Younger's' Miriam Shor Says Time's Up

    'Younger': How Time's Up Inspired Miriam Shor to Step Behind the Camera

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

  • Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos

    Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Kapital Entertainment to Develop Hamptons Drama for Freeform

    Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role in the USA Network drama pilot “Briarpatch,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. Dawson will play Allegra “Pick” Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad