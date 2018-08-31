Ronan Farrow’s Former Producer Accuses NBC of Attempting to Block Weinstein Story

NBC News generates dozens of news items each day, but there’s one story that the NBCUniversal unit simply can’t bring to an end.

NBC News’ handling of allegations of sexual harassment against powerful men is once again under scrutiny after a the unit’s former supervising producer of investigative reporting lambasted top management for failing to follow through on a credible probe of accusations levied against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News faced similar opprobrium in the fall of 2016 when it was scooped by The Washington Post on the existence of a tape from “Access Hollywood” -a show that is part of NBCUniversal – that depicted a younger Donald Trump making lewd remarks about women and acknowledging he would grab them by their genitals.

“Is there anyone in the journalistic community who actually believes NBC didn’t breach its journalistic duty to continue reporting this story? Something else must have been going on,” said McHugh, in a statement provided by his attorney, Ari Wilkenfeld. “As a journalist for 16 years I do know that when you have an explosive story you never let it walk out the door. You keep digging for more so you can publish it at your network. NBC owed it to those brave women who spoke to us to get their stories out.” McHugh left NBC News Aug. 17,

McHugh had been working with journalist Ronan Farrow in the fall of 2017, investigating claims against Weinstein. As they were about to interview a woman who McHugh says had “a credible allegation of rape,” the pair was told to stand down. “Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC,” said McHugh. “That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity.”

McHugh’s attorney has been a thorn in NBC News’ side, representing an unnamed female journalist whose allegations against former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer resulted in his termination. He also represented Linda Vester, a former Fox News and NBC News journalist who levied complaints against NBC News’ Tom Brokaw.

Even so, the unit cannot put to rest lingering doubts about how it has handled the situation. A book Farrow is working on about how he broke the Weinstein story is likely to exacerbate the matter further.

McHugh did not respond to a query seeking comment sent via Twitter. A spokesman for NBCUniversal said the company would not comment beyond remarks provided to The New York Times and The Daily Beast, both of which published stories Thursday that raised new claims about NBC News blocking the efforts of McHugh and Farrow to get their story on the air.

In a New York Times interview, McHugh claimed that the broadcaster attempted to impede Farrow from finishing his reporting on Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment. NBC has continued to claim that the Weinstein story was not well-reported enough to broadcast last year, largely due to the fact that no one could prompt an accuser to make allegations on camera. Farrow later reported on Weinstein for the New Yorker, earning a Pulitzer Prize for his work published there.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim also spoke with the Times, and denied McHugh’s account. “He was never told to stop in the way he’s implying,” Oppenheim said. “We repeatedly made clear to Ronan and Rich McHugh the standard for publication is we needed at least one credible on-the-record victim or witness of misconduct. And we never met that threshold while Ronan was reporting for us.” He also pointed out that NBC granted Farrow permission to take his Weinstein reporting to another outlet at Farrow’s request.

The Daily Beast, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported that NBC News general counsel Susan Weiner made multiple phone calls to Farrow, threatening to smear him if he continued his reporting on Weinstein.

