Ronak Kordestani Named 3 Ball Entertainment President (EXCLUSIVE)

Ronak Kordestani has been named president of 3 Ball Entertainment.

A veteran unscripted television executive, Kordestani will oversee all creative for 3 Ball, working from the company’s 40,000 square-foot production facility in Redondo Beach, Calif.

“In Ronak we have found a uniquely talented and accomplished leader whose illustrious creative and production career is strengthened by her background in law, business and talent management,” said 3 Ball co-CEOs Ross Weintraub and Todd A. Nelson, and chairman Reinout Oerlemans in a joint statement. “With her range of expertise and singular vision for unscripted, we are confident Ronak will be a creative force and trailblazer at 3 Ball.”

Kordestani previously served as head of development at Tremendous! Entertainment, doubling the number of series in production and on air from 2016 to 2018. under her watch, Trememndous! produced shows such as “Lost in Transition” for TLC; “Bakes” and “Ridiculous Cakes” for Food Network; “Kentucky Murder Mystery” for ID, and more series for TLC, Animal Planet and Travel. Prior to joining Tremendous!, she was vice president of business affairs at management and production company The Gotham Group. She previously worked at agencies AMG, CAA, and UTA.

Among 3 Ball’s long-running series are Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” and Animal Planet’s “My Cat From Hell.” The company has multiple shows in development, including “Pampered Campers” at Bravo) and other series set up at CBS, Discovery, and Paramount.

“3 Ball is a company known for compelling and fastidious execution,” said Kordestani. “I am eager to showcase its brand and vast capabilities through new and innovative creative that is tailored to our quickly evolving marketplace.”