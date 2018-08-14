Ron Moore’s Apple Sci-Fi Series Casts Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones

Ron Moore’s upcoming Apple series is filling out its main cast.

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Sarah Jones have all been cast in the series, which takes place in a world where global space race never ended. Kinnaman will play Edward Baldwin, one of the top NASA astronauts. Dorman and Jones have been cast as Gordo and Tracy Stevens, a prominent NASA couple.

The role keeps Kinnaman in the TV sci-fi space, with the actor recently starring in the first season of the Netflix series “Altered Carbon.” He is also attached to the Amazon series adaptation of the film “Hanna” in a lead role. He is also known for his roles on the shows “House of Cards” and “The Killing.” On the film side, he starred in “Suicide Squad,” “Child 44,” and the “RoboCop” reboot. He is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Moore, along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Maril Davis serves as executive producer with Sony Pictures Television producing with Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

