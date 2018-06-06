Seth Green, ‘Robot Chicken’ Team Set Hulu Animated Comedy Pilot ‘Crossing Swords’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Seth Green and several other “Robot Chicken” writers and producers have sold an adult animated comedy pilot to Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is titled “Crossing Swords.” When Patrick, a goodhearted young peasant with dreams of earning his knighthood and dispensing justice to evildoers, lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare. In this kingdom, corruption starts at the top, and staying true to his lofty goals will be a thornier proposition than Patrick anticipated. It’s all the sex, violence and full-frontal nudity you’d expect from a “premium fantasy soap starring pre-school toys.”

John Havartine and Tom Root will write and executive produce. Havartine joined “Robot Chicken” as an executive producer in 2012 during the show’s sixth season, while Root is the show’s head writer and executive producer. Green will also executive produce along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Senreich co-created “Robot Chicken” with Green and Mike Fasolo, and Towner is also an executive producer on the long-running Adult Swim series.

Stoopid Buddies Stoodios–the production company of Green, Senreich, Havartine, and Towner–is producing “Crossing Swords” with Sony Pictures Television distributing. Stoopid Buddies also produces “Robot Chicken” and fellow Adult Swim series “Hot Streets,” as well as the Sony Crackle stop motion series “SuperMansion.”

Should “Crossing Swords” move forward, it would be one of just two Hulu original adult animated comedies in the streamer’s history. Hulu previously aired “The Awesomes” from creators Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker, with that show having ended in 2015 after three seasons.

“Robot Chicken” has remained a solid part of Adult Swim’s foundation, with the stop motion show winning four Emmy Awards since its debut on 2001. That includes two wins for Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program, the most recent of which was in 2016.