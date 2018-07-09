Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey: ‘House of Cards’ Team ‘Ultimately Saddened’ by Harassment Allegations

“House of Cards” star Robin Wright spoke out Monday for the first time about allegations of sexual harassment and assault leveled against her former co-star, telling NBC’s “Today” that she didn’t know Kevin Spacey outside of their professional relationship.

The allegations cost Spacey his job on the Emmy-nominated Netflix show. The drama series was salvaged for a sixth season with the focus shifting firmly to Wright’s Claire Underwood character, who had become a bigger component of the storytelling during the past few years. Wright has been credited with galvanizing the effort to save the show from cancellation after actor Anthony Rapp came forward last November with the allegation that he was assaulted by Spacey when Rapp was 14.

During the interview, Wright spoke about returning to the political tale — and about the embattled star she shared a screen with for nearly five years.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” Wright told “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Wright emphasized that she did not socialize with Spacey, despite their working relationship as spouses on the Washington, D.C.-set drama. She has not spoken to him since the scandal broke.